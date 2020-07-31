Elaina Brooke Groves, 11 years, of Cherry Fork, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Elaina was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 2008, the daughter of Bobby and Elizabeth (Mirza) Groves.

In addition to her parents, Elaina is survived by her three sisters, Abby, Bella, and Bryana Groves, all at home; and two brothers, Mason Groves at home and Dakota Groves of Peebles. Elaina also leaves behind her paternal grandparents, Terry and Judy Groves of Winchester; maternal grandfather, Jeff Mirza of Florida; maternal grandmother, Pattie Yankie of Hillsboro; maternal great grandfather, Tasneem Mirza of Florida; and maternal great grandmother, Shirley Fernandes of Florida.

Funeral services, officiated by Dan Harrison, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, Seaman, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.

