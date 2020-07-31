ACOVSD Board discusses reopening plans, remote learning, new school hours

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley Board of Education met Monday morning (July 27) to discuss their Fall 2020 Reopening Plans and Elementary Remote Learning Plan.

“COVID19 has presented us all with challenges. I know in planning the return to school, we have had to revisit every aspect of the daily operation trying to make sure that both students and staff are safe at school. As I have told the ACOSD Board of Education and others that I have talked with about the return to school, COVID-19 is a health issue that has had a huge impact on the educational environment and educational opportunities we are able to provide our students. The ACOVSD BoE, like I, and the staff, want to get our students back into the school so we can work with the students and educate them,” said Seas.

The school will be working closely with Dr. William Hablitzel of the Adams County Health Department.

“We’re going to rely on [Hablitzel] to bless any and all that we do to make sure that it’s approved and we can do it moving forward. He’s been great to work with, that’s his job, and that’s exactly what the governor told us to do, work with your health director, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Seas.

The plan will also include an online option for parents who don’t feel safe sending their kids back to school.

New school hours were also announced, which will accomodate the caution concerning overcrowding during bus transportation. The new hours are as follows:

High School — 7:30 a,m- 2 p.m

CTC — 7:40 a.m.- 1:40 p.m

Elementary School — 9 a.m.- 3:15 p.m

Fall 2020 Reopening Plans:

Option One: Students in School Buildings Daily with Safety Protocols Implemented

— Classrooms

General Information:

● Classroom rearranged with the intent to maintain social distancing.

● All excess furniture removed from the classrooms.

● Students are assigned seats.

● All classrooms have hand sanitizers.

● Students or staff members should conduct a wellness check prior to attending school. Students and staff with temperatures over 100 degrees should stay home.

● Students in grades four thru 12 are required to wear a mask. Students pre-kindergarten-third grade are recommended to wear a mask.

● Staff are required to wear face mask.

● Limit or eliminate shared supplies.

Students:

● Report directly to your assigned classroom/area upon arriving to school. No loitering in common areas.

● Maintain maximum physical distance from others.

● Practice good hygiene habits and cleaning protocol.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Ensure setup of desks promotes social distancing.

● Provide reminders of distancing and hygiene. Report repeated violators to office.

● Use provided supplies to clean desks and common materials before new students transition into room.

Environmental Sanitation Workers:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide and Karcher misting machines and microfiber mops following schedule provided by administration.

Custodians:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

● Perform daily duties with enhanced attention toward cleaning that will reduce the spread of germs.

● Make sure that teachers /assistants are provided with all supplies needed daily such as disinfectant and paper towels.

Administration:

● Ensure classrooms are physically distanced.

● Ensure classrooms are disinfected between classes, lunch and after school.

● Ensure all safety protocols are being followed.

— Hallways, Lockers, Common Areas

General Information:

● Lockers (where applicable) will be assigned.

● Provide your student with a water bottle daily as water fountains will not be available for use. Water bottle refill stations will be available.

Students:

● Students in grades four thru 12 are required to wear a mask. Students pre-kindergarten-third grade are recommended to wear a mask.

● Report directly to your assigned classroom/area upon arriving to school. No loitering in common areas.

● Maintain maximum physical distance from others.

● Practice good hygiene habits.

● Follow all signage in hallways and common areas.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Supervise hallways and common areas to ensure students are reporting immediately to classroom or assigned area.

● Provide reminders of distancing and hygiene. Report repeated violators to office.

Environmental Sanitation Workers:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide , Karcher misting machines and microfiber mops following schedule provided by administration.

Custodians:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

● Perform daily duties with enhanced attention toward cleaning that will reduce the spread of germs.

● Check that there are adequate levels of soap, sanitizer and cleaning supplies throughout the building.

Administration:

● Ensure proper signage is installed in hallways and common areas.

● Implement staggered dismissal times if necessary to prevent overcrowding in hallways.

● Ensure all safety protocols are being followed.

— Drop Off, Pick-up, Volunteers and Visitors

Parents/Caregivers:

● Conduct a student wellness check prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures over 100 degrees should stay home.

● Provide a face mask for your child to wear at school as directed.

● Limit visits to school. Any visitors or volunteers that are permitted entry will have their temperature taken and must wear a mask.

Students:

● Students in grades four thru 12 are required to wear a mask. Students pre-kindergarten-third grade are recommended to wear a mask.

● Report directly to your assigned classroom/area upon arriving to school. No loitering in common areas.

● Maintain maximum physical distance from others.

● Practice good hygiene habits.

● Follow all signage in hallways and common areas.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Supervise hallways and common areas to ensure students are reporting immediately to classroom or assigned area.

● Provide reminders of distancing and hygiene. Report repeated expectation violators to office.

Environmental Sanitation Workers:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

Custodians:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

● Perform daily duties with enhanced attention toward cleaning that will reduce the spread of germs.

● Check that there are adequate levels of soap, sanitizer and cleaning supplies throughout the building.

Administration:

● Limit any outside visitors to building to those only absolutely essential.

● Implement staggered dismissal times if necessary to prevent overcrowding in hallways.

● Ensure all safety protocols are being followed.

● Ensure proper supervision is available throughout the building.

— Transportation

Parents/Caregivers:

● Conduct a student wellness check prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures over 100 degrees should stay home.

● Provide a face mask for your child to wear on the bus and at school as directed.

● Limit visits to school. Generally speaking, no visitors will be permitted in the school buildings. Any visitors that are permitted entry will have their temperature taken prior to entry.

● Board policy limits bus transportation to a two mile radius from school. Town bus routes may be limited due to the need to social distance social distance.

Students:

● Maintain appropriate physical distances while at the bus stops, on the bus lots, and while entering the building.

● Sit in assigned seat.

● Face mask must be worn on the bus.

● Remain seated and facing forward while riding the bus.

Drivers/Assistants:

● Wear a face mask or a face shield while students are on the bus.

● Provide reminders of student expectation on the bus.

● Ensure bus is disinfected following safety protocols.

Administration:

● Reduce and minimize the amount of transfers and overall time on buses for students.

● Monitor drop off and dismissal to ensure students do not congregate in groups.

● Provide consequences, such as loss of privilege to ride buses to those who violate the rules.

— Meetings and Conferences

Parents/Caregivers:

● Notify the school of your preference to attend meetings in person, via phone, or using a virtual platform.

● In person meetings should follow appropriate physical distancing protocols and it is required to wear a face mask when entering, exiting, and moving around the school building.

● Conduct a personal health screening prior to coming to a school building and do not come if you are running a fever or showing other symptoms.

Student Expectations:

● Participate in meetings as requested.

● Students in grades four thru 12 are required to wear a mask. Students pre-kindergarten-third grade are recommended to wear a mask.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Utilize technology and virtual meetings when possible.

Custodians:

● Disinfect meeting and conference rooms before and after meetings.

Administration:

● In-person meetings should follow social distancing guidelines.

● Utilize technology and virtual meetings when possible.

— Health Services

Parents/Caregivers:

● Conduct a student wellness check prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures over 100 degrees should stay home.

● Provide a face covering for your child to wear on the bus and while at school as directed/needed.

● Ensure that all contact information is up to date in the event that the school nurse needs to contact home.

● Ensure that there are multiple, pre-arranged methods of getting a student home from school in the event they become ill or exhibit symptoms.

Students:

● Follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible when in the office/medical station.

● Notify school staff immediately if you feel ill.

● Wearing a mask is recommended while in the medical station.

● Wearing a mask is required if a student is determined to have a fever or other symptoms.

Nurse:

● Masks are required at all times.

● Ensure the workplace is kept clean and sanitized

● Enforce distancing guidelines as much as possible.

● Establish, to the degree possible, separated areas for regular health care (dispensing medication, diabetic care, etc.) and emergency health care.

Custodians:

● Disinfect medical station frequently. Use misting dispensers and Vital Oxide as directed.

● Ensure there is adequate hand sanitizer/soap provided for proper hygiene practices.

Administration:

● Ensure proper hygiene signage is present in the office/medical station.

● Ensure that regular disinfection of the medical station is taking place.

● Ensure that the student isolation area is properly supervised while in use.

STUDENT ILLNESSES

Parents/Caregivers:

● Any student with a fever over 100 degrees should stay home.

● Any student that has the following symptoms should stay at home & should see his/her primary care provider:

● Any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing

Or

● Two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, rigors, myalgia, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, GI Issues (nausea and vomiting or diarrhea)

Or

● Any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, rigors, myalgia, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, GI issues (nausea and vomiting or diarrhea) and an epidemiological link (confirmed or suspected) case of COVID-19.

RETURNING TO SCHOOL FOLLOWING ILLNESS

Parents/Caregivers/Staff:

● If a student is diagnosed as having COVID-19, they must meet the following criteria to return to school:

● Three days with no fever (without using fever reducing medication) and;

● Other symptoms improved and;

● 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

● To return to school, the child must be checked by the school nurse.

● Students that only have a fever and no other symptoms and have not had any contact with an individual that has had COVID-19 may return to school after they are fever free for two4 hours without using any fever reducing medications.

● Any other illnesses should be handled in the routine manner according to district policies.

— Restrooms

Students:

● Students in grades four thru 12 are required to wear a mask. Students pre-kindergarten-third grade are recommended to wear a mask.

● Maintain maximum physical distance from others.

● Follow all signage in hallways and common areas.

● Follow all signage posted in restrooms.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Assist in supervision of restrooms and common areas between classes.

● Provide reminders of distancing and hygiene. Report repeated expectation violators to office.

Environmental Sanitation Workers:

● Disinfect restrooms frequently with Vital Oxide , Karcher misting machines and microfiber mops following schedule provided by administration.

Custodians:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

● Perform daily duties with enhanced attention toward cleaning that will reduce the spread of germs.

● Check that there are adequate levels of soap, sanitizer and cleaning supplies in restrooms.

Administration:

● Consider closing sinks or urinals if necessary to ensure proper distancing in restrooms.

● Help proper supervision at restroom areas between classes when possible.

— Lunch and Cafeteria

General Expectations:

● All district buildings will offer food service.

● No open lunch.

● Reduced capacity/occupancy within school cafeterias.

● Additional locations may be utilized to accomplish distancing.

● No self-service of food items permitted.

● Individual condiments will be used.

Students:

● Wearing a face mask is required when in line or moving around the cafeteria.

● Report directly to the cafeteria at your assigned time.

● Maintain maximum physical distance from others.

● Practice good hygiene habits including not touching your face.

● Follow all signage in cafeteria.

● Sit in your assigned seat. If bringing a packed lunch, report to immediately to assigned seat.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Supervise designated eating areas to ensure students are properly distanced.

● Provide reminders of distancing and hygiene. Report repeated expectation violators to office.

Child Nutrition Staff:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

● Assist custodians with table top and chair cleaning.

Custodians:

● Disinfect all cafeteria table tops between lunch shifts using microfiber mop system. One new mop head per table, per lunch shift.

Administration:

● Ensure proper supervision is available during lunch shifts.

● Ensure there is adequate seating to ensure social distancing.

● Discourage keeping students in the cafeteria any longer than their designated lunch shift interval so that cleaning staff can properly prepare the area for the next lunch shift.

ALL STAFF:

● A face mask must be worn. Face shields may be worn in addition to a face mask.

● Implement staggered dismissal times to maximize physical distancing and student safety.

— Office

Parents/Caregivers:

● Conduct a student wellness check prior to sending a student to school. Students with temperatures over 100 degrees should stay home.

● Provide a face mask for your child to wear at school as directed.

● Limit visits to school. Any visitors or volunteers that are permitted entry will have their temperature taken prior to entry.

Students:

● Must wear a face mask as directed by staff

● Practice social distancing in the office area.

● Maintain maximum physical distance from others

● When possible, stay to the right when moving down hallways to the office.

● Follow all signage in the office.

Teachers/Assistants:

● Follow physical distancing protocols in the office.

Office Staff:

● Enforce physical distancing protocols in the office.

● Monitor and limit the number of people in the office at any one time.

Environmental Sanitation Workers:

● Disinfect common areas and touch points with Vital Oxide following schedule provided by administration.

Custodians:

● Disinfect common touch points in the office frequently.

Administration:

● Ensure all safety protocols and procedures are being followed.

Option Two: Students at Home Daily Using Virtual Learning

Parents/Caregivers:

● Monitor student progress on coursework.

● Provide internet access at all times so that students can login to their learning platform.

● Make sure students attend online for the required attendance hours by law.

● Developing a routine learning schedule is highly recommended.

● Communicate questions and concern immediately to staff.

Students:

● Students participating in this option will be using Virtual Learning Academy, an online curriculum and platform designed by an outside company that specializes in virtual learning.

● Students will not come to a school building for instruction and will not be in the same classes or have the same teachers as students participating in Option One

● It is recommended students follow a schedule to complete online learning, assignments and assessments.

● The online curriculum will meet the same standards as our OVSD curriculum, but it will not necessarily match the same pacing or activities that are delivered in school buildings.

● Students will have access to courses in all core areas (english, language arts, mathematics, sciences and social studies). High school students will have additional access to elective courses.

● Communicate questions and concerns immediately to teachers.

● Students and teachers will participate in virtual check-in meetings designed to support student course progress and provide opportunities for students to connect with each other.

● Students will earn grades for their work.

● If state or local regulations require a school closure, students participating in this option will continue as scheduled, and will continue to use the online curriculum and platform.

● Students may continue to participate in after-school activities at their school building, including extra-curricular activities.

● Students will be expected to login the district required hours for attendance in accordance with House Bill 410.

Teachers:

● Teachers will support students by assisting with use of the online platform, pacing, and providing feedback on assignments and assessments.

● Students and teachers will participate in online check-in’s designed to support student course progress.

● Teachers will be available for questions and to support learning.

● Teachers will grade work in a timely manner.

Technology Department

● The district will provide a chromebook for each student to use at home; students will not be asked to share devices.

● The district will provide help desk assistance when technology issues occur.

Administration:

● Ensure each student has a device at home.

● Monitor and assist teachers in the delivery of content for students.

● Implement appropriate grading procedures and work from home guidelines for teachers.

For more information contact Marla Young at marla.young@ovsd.us.

Elementary Curriculum Supervisor Lisa Toole went over the Elementary Remote Learning Plan.

Elementary Remote Learning Plan:

— Student Instructional Needs

● K-6 benchmarks will be used to determine and document student instructional needs (STAR Early Literacy, STAR Reading, STAR Math, NWEAMap, diagnostics K-3 Reading, Freckle, Study Island, Khan Academy)

● All benchmarks are online and can be administered remotely.

● Students working offline would be scheduled onsite to take benchmark assessment.

● Needs will be determined based on performance, placement in the learning continuum, and through standards-based assessment aligned to district resources.

— Determine Competency, Granting Credit, and Promoting Students to a Higher Grade Level

● Grades will be awarded based on student performance per graded assignment.

● Virtual exit slips, classroom assessments via Houghton Mifflin Harcourt portal for ELA, Math, Science, and S.S.

● Progress Reports will be issued at the end of each nine weeks and for the end of year.

● Academic progress will be documented towards mastering a standards-based education.

— Attendance and Participation

● Student work samples submitted weekly will document attendance and participation in learning opportunities for each day.

● Weekly submission of student work samples will be required for determining attendance, completion of assignments, and the awarding of grades.

— Progress Monitoring

● Student progress will be monitored by the teacher of assignment on a daily and weekly basis.

● Assignments will be graded, recorded in Progress Book, and teachers will assist students who need additional support or enrichment.

● Student progress will be communicated via parent logins to Progress Book, email correspondence, phone call, interim reports, and quarterly progress reports.

● Interim reports will be issued for all students during mid-term of each nine week grading period.

● Progress Reports will be issued at the end of each nine weeks and averaged for the year.

— Equitable Access

● Various platforms will be utilized to deliver equitable access including: Google Meet & Google Classroom, phone conference, email, regular mail, 1:1 visit in the home (if agreed upon), small group or individual instruction at school (if allowable), or public library (if open).

● Online learning opportunities available to all students throughout the district and include equitable access through Clever: RENLearn, Reading Horizons, Reading Plus, Freckle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt/Think Central, Brain Pop, PBS Learning, Learning.com, Zaner-Bloser Handwriting, Highlights for Kids, and Starfall.

● Additional learning opportunities include Ohio Means Jobs, Study Island, Khan Academy, INFOhio, and KAMI.

● For students who don’t have connectivity in the home, students will be issued a Chromebook preloaded with assignments and updated weekly to send completed assignments and receive new assignments/instruction.

● Families will be required to sync student devices weekly at local hotspots to send completed assignments to the teacher and receive new assignments for the upcoming week.

● Special Education students will receive individualized instruction from the intervention specialists/Title I via Google Meet, phone conference, email, regular mail, 1:1 visit in the home (if agreed upon), small group or individual instruction at school (if allowable), or public library (if open).

— Professional Development Activities Offered to Teachers

● New teachers participate in New Teacher Orientation to become acclimated with district policies and protocols.

● Teacher teams participate in professional development activities and build educator capacity for using online programs already adopted and in use throughout the district (programs previously listed).

● Technology department will demonstrate how to save grade level assignments to Chromebook and how to download completed work for grade submission. Teachers will train students on how to update weekly and sync devices for instruction and assignments.

● Utilize lead educator expertise and assistance with recording and uploading instructional videos to Google Classroom so that students will have access to instruction.

Both plans are subject to revisions and have yet to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education.

The board also approved a resolution to advertise for bids for the renovation of the property located at 1221 Lloyd Road in West Union.