Kenneth Dale Snyder, age 65 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Mr. Snyder was born April 30, 1955 in Memphis Tennessee to Claud and Dee (Bailey) Snyder.

Survivors include his parents, Claud and Dee Snyder; wife, Deborah Snyder of West Union; daughters, Lani Hammond, Katie King, and Mo Snyder, Elysia Durden; six sons, TJ Buckler, Joshua Buckler, Ryan Boldman, Keegan Snyder, Kory Snyder, and Kody Snyder; one sister, Carol Baker; one brother, Alan Snyder; three grandchildren, Jackson Buckler, Dylan Holmes, and Amelianna Holmes.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Adams County Baptist Church with Rick Bell officiating. Visitation will be held from noon- 1 p.m. the day of the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.