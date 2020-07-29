Helen Caryl Jones, age 77 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Helen was born Feb. 22, 1943 in Manchester, Ohio to the late Roy D. and Bertha J. (Leonard) Singleton. Besides her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Ruth Ann Purdin.

Helen worked for Clip & Curls for 10 plus years and attended the New Beginnings Church.

Survivors include her husband, John Lee Jones of Manchester; two daughters, Pam Wood and Robert of Maysville and Crystal Newman and Tom of Elyria; one son, John Michael Jones and Diana of Manchester; special niece, Rhonda Purdin; eight grandchildren, Cherish Wood, Staci Clements, Abigail Wood, Ronnie Dickens, Troy Dickens, Jadon Newman, Amanda (Josh) Hopkins, and Timothy Jones; 10 great grandchildren, Lane, Adeline, Landon, Lucas, Kinsleigh, Rileigh, Raelynn, Hallie, Jaxson, and Bentlee; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Alice Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Helen’s name to the donor’s choice.

Family and friends can sign Helen’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.