The North Adams High School Beta Club recently participated in the first ever Virtual National Convention.

Twenty-two members participated in various online competitions ranging from academic tests to visual arts.

Madison Richey, who was voted into the position of State Beta Club President during the State Convention, also conducted an online campaign running for the position of National Beta Club President.

Students had to place in the top three in their category during the State Convention to earn the right to compete nationally.

Congratulations to the following students who placed nationally: Preston Grooms placed seventh on the Grade 11 Spanish test and Jessie Crawford won third place in the on-site art competition. The prompt for her artwork was “create something non-traditional”.

Pictured below are Preston with his plaque from the State Convention, Madison giving her online campaign speech, and above is Jessie’s artwork.