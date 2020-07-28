Crime Victim Assistance Program hosts 5K at the Adams County Fair

By Mark Carpenter-

A 5K with a DJ. That was the scene early in the morning hours of Saturday, July 18 as the Adams County Fairgrounds hosted the first ever Adams County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Victim Assistance Program Fundraiser 5K. The theme of the race was “Crime Victims Have Right”, highlighting Marsy’s Law, which was passed by numerous states following the murder of UC Santa Barbara student Marsy Nicholas at the hands of her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

With DJ Frankie Frank from Portsmouth set up in the center ring, the race took place with four division. The winners in each division were:

Under 18: First- Grady Myers (21:18), Second- Myla Toole (21:58), Third- Garrett Emerson (22:18)

Ages 18-35: First- Anna Shupert (22:53), Second- Casie Reed (23:52), Third- Katie Shreffler (31:23)

Ages 36-54: First- Eric Toole (22:36), Second- Kelly Boerger (28:43), Third- Sheri Kennedy (35:21)

Ages 55 and over: First- Phil Rhonemus (50:09).

The sponsors of the race were: Barry’s Chevrolet, Tony Staggs/State Farm Insurance, Wal Mart, Jakked Up Designs, Frisch’s, and Griffin Printing.

Michael Morrison is the head of the county’s Victim Assistance Program and the organizer of the 5K.

“I’d like to thank Diana Young, Leanne Liston, Liz Lafferty, Taylor Morrison, Abby McFarland, Katie DeAtley, Leslie Hickey, Connor Young, Donnie Edgington, and the West Union Fire Department for all their help in making this 5 K a success,” said Morrison.

The photos accompanying this story are courtesy of Katie DeAtley.