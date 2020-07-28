Bentonville CCCU celebrating 100 years

Submitted News

In 1913 William Knox bought a vacant two-story building in Bentonville, Ohio. In previous years, there had been a wagon shop in the lower level of this structure and a Red Man’s Lodge in the upper part.

This building was eventually transformed into a church by destroying the lower level and lowering the top down. It was a Nazarene Church until April 2, 1920 when it was sold and deeded to the trustees of the Church of Christ in Christian Union.

For more than 100 years many people have gathered at this little church for worship and other events.

Plans were made in April of this year to celebrate this important milestone; however, the coronavirus interrupted those plans.

The members of the congregation and Pastor James Lanham would still like to celebrate this momentous occasion. They are inviting everyone to join them on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 2-4 p.m. for a program and reception and/or Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

They will be remembering the past, celebrating the present, and praying for future generations. Special music will be provided by Mark Tolle and Randy Lanham. Rev. Gary Heimbach, D.S. will be the guest pastor at the worship service.