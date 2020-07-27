Home Sports Sports Trivia Answers: July 26 Sports Sports Trivia Answers: July 26 July 27, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Curt Schilling Don Newcombe “Shoeless” Joe Jackson Babe Ruth Sparky Anderson, Tony LaRussa Randy Johnson Todd Zeile Albert Belle Dave Winfield Ty Cobb View Comments West Union clear sky enter location 55.5 ° F 55.5 ° 55.5 ° 55 % 1.3mph 5 % Sun 60 ° Mon 68 ° Tue 75 ° Wed 77 ° Thu 67 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023