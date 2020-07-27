M. Virginia Satterfield, age 96, of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday July 26, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. She was born Sept. 14, 1923 in Wayne Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Grace Lee (Wasson) Lloyd; husband William “Bill” Satterfield; and sister Phyllis Young.

Margaret is survived by seven nieces, Marilyn Francis (Ed) of West Union, Connie Phelps (Tim) of West Union, Debbie Newman (Larry) of West Union, Kathy McClanahan (Mike) of West Union, Sharon Arledge of Ft. Myers, Florida, Becky Stephens of Urbana, and Lesa Dixon (Dave) of Piketon; several great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

Satterfield’s Chapel Church, P.O. Box 374, West Union, Ohio 45693, or

Hospice of Hope, Inc., 215 Hughes Boulevard. Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154

The private visitation is Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the West Union Cemetery, 9522 State Route 125, West Union, Ohio 45693. Pastor Clarence Abbott and Pastor Danny Welch will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Inc. of West Union is serving the family.