James N. Brozee, 95, of Aberdeen Ohio, formerly of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020.

Mr. Brozee was born April 8, 1925 in Adams County to the late Milford A. Brozee and the late Gayle Wolfe Bryan. He was retired from Meadowview Regional Medical Center where he worked as a telecommunication systems technician.

A US Navy Veteran, Mr. Brozee served his country honorably in the South Pacific Theater during World War II. He was a member of the Ripley Ohio American Legion Post #0367, a lifetime member of the VFW, a member of the West Union Ohio Masonic Lodge #43 and a member of the Mays Lick Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Jenson Brozee; his son Larry (Kathy) Brozee of Gresham, Oregon; his daughter, Cindy Pollard of Stout, Ohio; his granddaughter, Adena Pollard of Manchester, Ohio; his great-grandson and namesake, Aden Keith James Pollard; and a sister, Esther (Edward) Harmon of West Union. He also leaves two step-daughters, Linda Jenkins of Ellsberry and Nola K. (Billy) Berry of Aberdeen; four step-grandsons, Travis Dugan, Corey Dugan, Christopher Jenkins, and Joseph Jenkins; a step-granddaughter, Kelly Hunt; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Green Acres Cemetery with Pastor Michael Ulrich officiating with military honors provided by Maysville VFW Simon Kenton Post 2734.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.