By Melissa Martin-

City leaders in Ohio have jumped on the pandemic wagon of using fear and a threat to make residents wear mandated masks. Why do people in power use punishment as a motivator? If you don’t obey our ordinance—then we will take some of your money. COVID-19 has already wreaked economic havoc, but leaders want to take more of your hard-earned income if you don’t comply. And where will the money from fines go?

A city ordinance is not a police-enforced law. Do citizens want a pandemic police patrol?

Do employees of city health departments want to confront citizens without masks in public places? Are the employees of health departments trained in violence de-escalation or self-defense? Are these employees supposed to spy on businesses or ask citizens to spy on each other? What if a citizen refuses to exit a building or a store? Will the mask enforcers use rulers to measure 6 feet distances?

What if a citizen has a medical condition the exempts a mask, but refuses to disclose her/his diagnosis? The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) required the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to develop regulations protecting the privacy and security of certain health information. To fulfill this requirement, HHS published what are commonly known as the HIPAA Privacy Rule and the HIPAA Security Rule. The Privacy Rule, or Standards for Privacy of Individually Identifiable Health Information, establishes national standards for the protection of certain health information.

Have elected leaders opened up potential lawsuits when residents refuse to comply with the new ordinance? Who decides what medical condition is exempt? What’s the policy when residents refuses to comply? What happens when an individual refuses to show identification?

Political leaders need to trust that their citizens are concerned about COVID-19 and will choose to wear masks in public places temporarily. Individuals with compromised immune systems and health conditions must take personal responsibility by staying home during the resurgence of the virus. Leaders do not need to sound a mandated mask alarm of pandemic panic by making a threatening ordinance. This is America, not China.

“In times of crisis, cooperation increases. Freedoms are always related to our ability to cooperate. It turns out when people cooperate on a voluntary basis, they’re actually really, really good at reducing the threat from pandemics and from pathogens more generally,” said Markus Kemmelmeier in reference to his recent study.

“The best leaders are humble enough to realize their victories depend upon their people.” –John C. Maxwell

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in southern Ohio.