By Judith Cooley-

“Do all things without grumbling or questioning, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world.” Philippians 2:14-15

Service is an undeniable part of being a Christian. Jesus served everyone. We know that service changes both the one serving and those being served.

But, what happens when service is hard? Does it mean we are in a bad place spiritually when a task is so much harder to complete than it ought to be? Not necessarily, because serving in our wheelhouse is easy, but serving in an area that’s not our stronghold takes hard work.

We are all wired differently which helps the world thrive. We have different gifts, talents, and abilities which means some things will be exceedingly easy for us while others are exceedingly challenging. No one likes to struggle. But struggling while doing something we know God wants us to do adds another element to the mix. An element something like guilt. There’s a fine line between hashing out tired, frustrated feelings(because we always have them when things get hard) and focusing on them.

God doesn’t needworkers who grumble and belly ache the whole time they are supposed to be serving others on His behalf. That gives God a bad name, and it gives us a negative woe-is-me complex.

Because we are wired differently, it can be productive to team up with people of varied talents to do certain jobs. With this mixing of talents, there is room for that “guilty” feeling to creep in, because the one with the gift perfectly suited for the job will be energized, excited, and happy while the person with a different skills set struggles to assist and might have to fight negative thoughts during the project. Fight them we can, if God has called us to the task!

Service is one of those things where when your serving in your element, it feels invigorating and life-giving, but when your serving in an area that’s not in your element it might feel like drudgery or even punishment, but we can’t revel in that negative mindset. If God has called us to do a difficult task in order to aid someone else, He will equip us to carry out the task. Service can be interchanged with words like: helping, assisting, working, ministering, and aiding. When we find ourselves asked to lend a hand in something outside of our comfort zone, it might help to remind ourselves of these synonyms. We can spur ourselves on thinking, I am assisting in this situation. I am helping people. I am being used to minister right now. And, just like that, we can turn our negative dialogue into something positive.

We may not always have the skills to do something ourselves, but we can always help others do it. God is always working to prune us. Sometimes a struggle is inevitable in the pruning process. Service is dear to God’s heart, thus it must be to ours. It’s easy to say and much harder to apply when the serving is outside of our element.

Self-doubt, frustration, feels of inadequacy are part of life, and they try to squirm their way into our hearts, but God tells us to repel those feelings. God knows our strengths and weaknesses because He carefully designed us with each. Do you thinks it’s possible that maybe God doesn’t even care how well the end product turned out as long as we tried our very best and did it to help others? Yes, He cares about the work we do, but it’s the manner of the heart that matters most.

Surely God smiles when He sees us perservere under a trying task for the sake of aiding someone else. Serving in our element is a wonderful thing, but serving when it’s hard is beautiful in God’s eyes. Thinking of Jesus struggling in an area of service seems strange, but as a full blooded man, there must have been an area that was harder for Him than others, yet He never let us know what it was. He simply served.

In a time where serving in our skill set is being tested, we ought to take heart and hold fast to the model Jesus left for us and simply serve, even when the serving is difficult indeed.