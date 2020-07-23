OHSAA releases Return to Play Guidelines and Sport Specific Recommendations

By Mark Carpenter-

With the high school fall sports seasons slowly creeping up, the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Wednesday, July 22, released a set of guidelines for return to play along with a set of receommendations designed sepcifically for each fall sport.

The OHSAA, under the direction of Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring, consulted with its Board of Directors, ythe Ohio Joint Advisory on Sports Medicine, the National Federal of State High School Associations, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Lt. Governor’s Office, to prepare the return to play guidelines, still with the goal of commencing fall sports seasons on Aug. 1. Of course, that is all contingent on any more directives or mandates from Governor DeWine’s office.

The OHSAA release follows:The OHSAA understands that the physical and mental benefits of participation in education-based interscholastic athletics are numerous and are heightened even more during this pandemic. Students who participate learn life lessons in an environment that cannot be duplicated. Academic achievement, the development of leadership and social skills as well as the mental health benefits are known to be greatly enhanced in students who participate in our programs compared to those who do not. There is no doubt that the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has already resulted in thousands of our students missing out on these life-shaping educational experiences over the past several months, and we certainly hope we can return to some type of normalcy as it relates to interscholastic athletics soon. With that being said, in order for interscholastic athletics to occur, we all need to follow the protocols that have been put in place.

The recommendations within the Return to Play document for the resumption of varsity, non-varsity and 7th-8th grade interscholastic athletic seasons and participation opportunities have been made with the health, safety and well-being of all student-athletes in mind.

The risk of coronavirus transmission will still be present to some degree as interscholastic athletics activities begin in August and will continue until there is a widely available vaccine or therapeutic care, possibly through the 2020-21 school year. While the science about COVID-19 is evolving, it will be important to remain vigilant and nimble to respond to new developments. Students and their families, along with school personnel, must recognize these risks and implement best practices to reasonably mitigate these risks. Participation in school activities is voluntary and every individual will need to evaluate the risk versus the benefits of athletics participation. Those immunocompromised students and staff, or those who live with family members with elevated health concerns, should evaluate associated risks of participation and may choose not to participate. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, and also may be produced when yelling, cheering, singing and spitting. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about six feet). Risk mitigation strategies should be aimed at reducing the likelihood of a person being exposed to respiratory droplets coming from another person. Every school is different, and every athletics activity is different. Certain mitigation strategies may be feasible in one school or for one activity, but not another.

Schools should attempt to significantly mitigate exposures by:

• Maintaining physical distancing while not on the field or court of play;

• Requiring face coverings while not on the field or court of play;

• Reducing or greatly eliminating unnecessary travel;

• Reducing or eliminating sharing of common equipment, and

• Reducing or eliminating contact frequency with student-athletes from schools and non-interscholastic programs outside of each school’s league/conference or normal competition sphere.

As a supplement to the Return to Play document, we are also providing sport specific recommendations and/or considerations that our sport management team has developed in conjunction with the National Federation of State High School Associations or a similar governing body. Links to these documents will also be sent to your head coaches. Note that a rule modification is a modification to a playing rule from the governing body of the sport and is a requirement to adhere to and follow. A recommendation is a consideration to the sport and allows for optional guidelines. Recommendations are not required but are permitted.

Here is the link to the OHSAA Return to Play Recommendations document: https://bit.ly/RTPRecs.

Here is the link to the Student-Athlete Acknowledgement/Pledge Form: https://bit.ly/StdntPledge.

Here is the link to football specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/FBRecs.

Here is the link to cross country specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/CovidXCRecs.

Here is the link to field hockey specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/FHRecs.

Here is the link to golf specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/CovidGORecs.

Here is the link to soccer specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/SORecs.

Here is the link to tennis specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/TERecs.

Here is the link to volleyball specific recommendations and/or considerations: https://bit.ly/CovidVBRecs.