Fair Board President Davis pleased with results of COVID-19 shortened fair

By Ashley McCarty-

The hot July heat beat down on another successful fair this year.

The summer swelter rippled off the pavement; the sweet, tantalizing scents of food emanating in the air, inviting both attendees and outsiders to visit. At night, the lights reflected off of the beaming faces of adults and children alike — brimming with filled bellies, and joy, as they perused the grounds and contemplated their next event.

Despite the obstacles of a pandemic – which has all but robbed the community of the comfort of normalcy – Adams County Fair Board President Terri Davis can look back with triumph, and most of all, pride. The hard work of the Fair Board, through late nights, and combined obstinacy, produced what they had hoped – that sense of purloined normalcy, even if for only a few fleeting days.

“Wow, we did it. When you think back through, I mean we got emails, you have to do this, you have to do that — we talked to the Health Department, which was excellent. Without them, we would have never pulled it off,” said Davis.

The Health Board was super, she said, “– telling us what to do, and how to do it. I guarantee you that’s the cleanest that the fair grounds has ever been in our lifetime,” said Davis.

A lot of sanitation went on; hand-sanitizing stations peppered the grounds, and people, now more conscientious, used them with a renewed sense of cleanliness. Attendance, especially for Friday and Saturday, held a resemblance of former years.

“Wednesday was slower, Thursday — each day we picked up a few — and by Friday and Saturday evening both we had a nice crowd. In a normal year, we try to have a lot more going on. There’s always something at the junior fair side and the senior fair side, and that didn’t always happen this year because of finances where we cut some stuff out; you know the rodeo, and the baby contest. Which, you know, we had to be careful anyway,” said Davis.

KOI Drag Racing, which occurred Friday night, and the Demolition Derby on Saturday did especially well.

“We started drag racing last year, and it gets bigger every year. I mean, it’s one of those things, you have a truck in the parking lot, younger men love it. You bring your razor, you bring your four-wheeler, whatever you want to race. You get in there and race it. It’s two in and out, and there are several classes. The people that we hired to put that on for us, they were very very satisfied with their crowd. They said they had a wonderful bunch of trucks to race and stuff. So, as long as they were happy, we were happy,” said Davis.

The derby – although not the final tally – had about 125 cars, she said.

“It’s always big and full, and loud,” said Davis. Attendees were backed up for parking, and had to be funneled through two entrances. The horse show also did well – with an unconfirmed total of 80 participants that spanned across four counties.

Despite the fruitful nights and plethora of community involvement, however, social distancing stayed relatively efficacious.

“We had up signs everywhere, asking people to social distance. I think they did pretty well with that. We marked off all of our stands, everything was at 50 percent. I think everything went as well as it could,” said Davis.

Davis also reported they did well with their budget and overall expenditures.

“I think we ended up better than we thought we would. Obviously, we’re still paying bills, we’re still getting — there’s always stuff you need that you don’t know you need so you have to run and get. We had lots of vendors show up, which made for some good eating. That ended up going way better than we thought with the vendors,” said Davis.

This year, either due to budget or the need to cater to the caution COVID-19 necessitates, the rodeo had been cancelled; along with tractor pulls, beloved Senior Day, contests, non-livestock 4-H exhibits, the floral hall, and the parade. All are expected to return next year.

“Plans for next year will start probably the first of September, planning for next year. Our August meeting, usually we close everything out, finish everything up for the year, and then in September, start all over again,” said Davis.

Davis extends her appreciation toward C103 Radio, who provided continuous live coverage, the Adams County Adult and Juvenile Probation Department, for their wonderful and prolific cleaning efforts, Lori Greene of Rustic Road Farm and Flowers, for donating the beautiful flowers which decorated the Junior Fair Show Arena and the ground entrance, Brett Spencer and associates, for live streaming all of the 4-H shows for people that could not attend, Sarah McFarland with Country Captured for her wonderful pictures, Adams County Health Department, West Union Fire and EMS, Adams County Sheriff’s Dept., West Union Police Department, Kristy Watters and staff, 4-H Advisory Committee, The People’s Defender and The Informer.