Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on July 13, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Charles Gravely via conference call.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

An activities report was filed for the Dog and Kennel Department for the week ending July 10, 2020.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Personnel; County Tax Audit; Training Center update- bids for renovation; FEMA flood plain management; Winchester Industrial Park update.

At 10 a.m. on July 9, 2020 four bids were received for the Adams County Training Center Interior Demolition Project and they read as follows: 1.) Emnett Construction-$140,000; 2.) Kramer & Feldman Inc.- $125,135; 3.) Stone Pillar Development LLC- $34,500; 4.) S & R Contracting- $41,200. The bids were turned over to ECD Director Holly Johnson to be taken under advisement.

Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel updated the Commissioners on current county COVID-19 statistics and antibody testing in Adams County.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: CARES Act; Grant reimbursement; Alarm issue at JFS building.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with JFS Director Angela Richmond at 9:34 a.m. to discuss collective bargaining issues in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 9:48 a.m.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Vehicle repairs- Ambulance 301, power steering unit/brakes; Vehicle disposal- Ambulance 102/Squad 16 – GovDeals.com; Power Cot purchased for Ambulance 301; Replacement of Tablets for patient care reporting; COVID-19 updated policy-all mask; Adams County Fair coverage by Adams County EMS/Thursday and Friday; Personnel; Personnel Discipline Policy.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, at 10:16 a.m. to discuss personnel (discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 10:22 a.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the status change of EMT Basic Ashley McClure from a volunteer with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services to part-time PRN status effective July 13, 2020 at the rate established per salary schedule as recommended by Adams County EMS Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

Manchester Council Member Christine Henderson and EMS Chief Rick Bowman met with the Board to discuss funds needed and to request an increase in the contract between the county and the village to provide emergency medical services. The Board will further review the information and take it under advisement. Also, information was requested about the county 911 levy.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the Board to discuss the following legal issues: Opioid litigation; Workforce development MOU.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to recognize Bentonville Church of Christ in Christian Union as follows:

“On behalf of the Board of Adams County Commissioners, we would like to congratulate The Bentonville Church of Christ in Christian Union for 100 years and 100 days of service to Adams County and our Lord as shepherd of His flock; We gather, looking back to see the paths taken, Looking forward to see our path to follow; We honor those who have gone before us, Learning from their successes and failures; We celebrate today,

And welcome the possibilities and opportunities before us; We gather to worship God, the God of yesterday, today and tomorrow. On behalf of Adams County, Ohio we extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude for your outstanding service and wishing ongoing success in the years to come.” Vote: all aye/

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with Sarah Shelton for legal representation of indigent persons due to child support contempt charge litigation as submitted by Court Administrator Veronica Grooms. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to amend the Memorandum of Understanding between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for the job training component of the agreement between the county and DP&L. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to recess the meeting at 11:41 a.m. Vote: all aye

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 6:55 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 6:55 a.m. to discuss matters to be kept confidential in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (5). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 6:56 p.m.

At 7 p.m. a meeting was held with the following individuals to discuss the EMS budget and levy. Those in attendance were: Auditor David Gifford, Rick Bowman, Manchester Fire/EMS Chief and Christine Henderson, Manchester Council Member; Danni Studebaker, West Union Squad Chief and Nicole Hackworth, West Union Squad Captain; Adams County EMS Directors Josh Chaney, John Campton, and Linda Steele.

Those present offered both viewpoints concerning funding from the EMS levy, budget shortfalls and loss of revenue due to the power plant closures and options for moving forward. Auditor David Gifford presented budget figures and options of placing a renewal or replacement levy on ballot. West Union and Manchester EMS both asked for increases to their contract agreements which was taken under advisement. All information will be further taken into consideration.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.