July 2, 2020

Civil Division

Ohio Valley Federal Credit Union vs Dennis M. Moell Sr, Judgment Entry: Affidavit, Order and Notice of garnishment and answer of garnishee filed.

Autovest LLC vs Jacqueline Jones, Judgment Entry: Affidavit, Order and Notice of garnishment and answer of garnishee filed.

Cach LLC vs Marla Striblen, Judgment Entry: Affivadit, Order and notice of garnishment and answer of garnishee filed.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs Alyssa D. Littleton, Judgment Entry: Affidavit order and notice of garnishment and answer of garnishee filed. Mercy Health by Certified Mail

Phillip Stapleton vs Dayton Power & Light Co, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Status hearing set for 7/20/20 at 12 p.m., Hearing (if needed) set for 8/4/2020 at 1 p.m., Final pretrial set for 2/9/2021 at 1 p.m., Jury trial set for 3/8 – 3/17/21 at 9 a.m.)

Lendmark Financial Services vs Roger Horsley, Judgment Entry: Affidavit, Order and notice of garnishment and asnwer of garnishee filed. Mechanical services company of Certified mail

Shawn R. Simmers vs Adams County Auditor, Judgment Entry: Case scheduling Order filed. (Final pre-trial on 1/26/2021 at 12 p.m. and trial date to begin on 3/1/2021 – 3/2/2021 at 9 a.m.)

Shawn R. Simmers vs Adams County Auditor, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Jury Trial filed. (Trial by Jury on 3/1/2021 at 9 a.m.)

Joe Manfredi vs JNX, LLC, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference checklist filed. (Telephone conference on 8/12/2020 at 12:30 p.m.)

Stephanie A. Gill vs Stephanie McCloud Administrat, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist filed. (Telephone Conference on 8/5/2020 at 12:30 p.m.)

Scott Wilds vs The Dayton Power And Light Co., Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist Filed. (Telephone Conference on 7/22/2020 at 12 p.m.)

Deneen Revel Garner vs State Farm Mutual Automobile, Judgment Entry: Case scheduling order filed. (Final pretrial on 5/4/2021 at 12 p.m. and trial date to begin on 6/28/2021- 6/30/2021 at 9 a.m.)

Deneen Revel Garner vs State Farm Mutual Automobile, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial order Jury trial filed. (Trial by Jury on 6/28/2021 at 9 a.m.)

Richard Shane Bradford vs Tawyna Gibson, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference checklist filed. (Telephone Conference on 7/22/2020 at 12:30 p.m.)

David Grooms vs Leevi Francis, Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist Filed. (Telephone Conference on 8/5/2020 at 12 p.m.)

Rebecca Wienc vs Weastec Inc., Judgment Entry: Telephone Conference Notice, Telephone Conference Checklist filed. (Telephone Conference on 8/12/2020 at 12 p.m.)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Kelly Minton, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Matter before the Court upon motion for judicial release, Upon consideration the Court finds the motion not well taken, and the same is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Gypsey Hobbs, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court hereby orders that the license suspension is to be lifted effective 7/1/2020.)

State of Ohio vs Ernest Nichols, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 7/8/2020 at 1:30 p.m. and Jury trial on 8/10/20 and 8/11/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Boldman, Judgment Entry: Defendant tested positive for fentanyl, morphine, marijuana, and tramadol, O.R. bond is revoked and reverts to $10,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the custody of the ACSO.)

State of Ohio vs Chistopher Boldman, Judgment Entry: Pre-trial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 7/7/2020 at 9 a.m. and Jury trial on 8/3/2020 – 8/4/2020 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Boldman, Judgment Entry: Pretrial Order Filed. (Final pretrial on 7/8/20 at 1 p.m. and Jury trial on 8/10/20 and 8/11/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Bryan Dante Vincent, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($20,000 O.R., must report to Ms. Osman and Ms. Jordan for counseling and assistance per scheduled weekly dates.)

State of Ohio vs Kyle Ray Clifford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds probable cause on alleged probation violations, bond is continued, sentencing set for 7/6/2020 at 3 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Janie Arbogast, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on sentencing- Count 003 Defendant convicted of CT 3 grand theft, F4, Sentenced to 15 months prison, OPT 3 yrs PRC, 58 days credit, $1,277 restitution to Victim Gerald Frost, shall submit DNA testing.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Bohl Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment/supplemental indictment filed. (Bond set at $20,000 CA/SU/10%)

State of Ohio vs Jeremiah Tolle, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($50,000 O.R., curfew 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., No visitors on property except Health Care Providers and/or biological relatives, Trial set for 8/20/20 – 8/21/20, Defendant shall stay in contact with Counsel and appear on 8:15 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Zane Cook, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($15,000 O.R. Bond)

State of Ohio vs Zane Cook, Judgment Entry: Plea of guilty, Judgment Entry of guilty filed. (Defendant plead guilty to AGG poss of drugs, F5, Sentencing set for 7/27/20 at 12 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court grants defendant’s motion to extend deadline to file dispositive motions and any motions are to be filed by 7/6/20 at 12 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Sharon Sites, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant has been arrested on the Capias issued 6/10/20, O.R. bond reverts to $30,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the custody of ACSO, Plea hearing set for 7/6/20 at 10 a.m., Sentencing set for 7/20/20 at 9:30 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs William Day, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant has not hired private Counsel, the Court appoints Sarah Shelton as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Anderson Tomlin, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($10,000 CA/SU/10%)

State of Ohio vs Steven Ray Morgan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at conditions, $15,000 CA/SU/10%, Plus attached conditions, Victim of crime & indigent defense, $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Steven Ray Morgan, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

State of Ohio vs Virgil Justice, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry on arraignment filed. (Bond set at $30,000 CA/SU/10%, plus attached conditions, Victim of crime and indigent defense $60 within 60 days.)

State of Ohio vs Virgil Justice, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry order assigning Counsel filed. (Anthony Baker appointed as Counsel.)

Domestic Relations Division

Deborah Shoemaker Johnson vs Charles T. Shoemaker, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 9/1/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Cynthia Lynn Ebeling vs Dwane M. Ebeling, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/ Review filed. (Case before Court, Cynthia Ebeling shall appear for hearing on 8/13/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Bradley Shoemaker vs Cassie Shoemaker, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before the Court for review, No further hearings will be rescheduled, costs waived for this entry and the entry filed by the Agency.)

Michael B. Richards vs Jessica F. Richards, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on contempt, sentencing/review filed. (Case before court for review, Defendant Jessica Richards (NKA Parks) shall appear for hearing on 7/23/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Elisa M. Hall vs Joshua R. Hall, Judgment Entry: Motion and entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Final pretrial and GAL report hearing set for 7/1/2020 at 2 p.m., motion granted)

Elisa M. Hall vs Joshua R. Hall, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Upon motion of the GAL and for good cause shown this court hereby orders plaintiff and defendant to submit to a hair follicle drug test, Both parties shall contact Proactive Immediate Care Clinic to schedule an appointment by 7/15/2020, Gal report shall be filed no later than 8/14/2020)

Justin Sparrow vs Heather Sparrow, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Heather Sparrow shall appear for hearing on 7/23/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Julie Fetters vs Gregory Fetters, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/ Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared, Gregory Fetters shall appear for hearing on 8/13/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Michael Thomas vs Hollie Thomas, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case set for hearing on 10/5/2020 at 8:30 a.m.)

Christy Johnson vs Michael Johnson, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/ Review Filed. (Matter before the Court upon motion to clarify child support, It is therefore ordered that the temporary child support obligation of the Obligor is terminated 1/29/2020.)

Michael Stephenson vs Helene Stephenson, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion of plaintiff, motion is denied.)

Sarah Dinsmore vs Adam Dinsmore, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (By agreement of the parties the GAL is released from this case, Final pre-trial is scheduled for 8/19/2020 at 3:30 p.m., Case set for contested divorce on 9/14/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Sarah Dinsmore vs Adam Dinsmore, Judgment Entry: Agreed Magistrate’s Temporary Order Filed. (Case before Court for temporary orders hearing, Parties have reached an agreement)

Stephen L. Hefner vs Angela N. Hefner, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order of continuance filed. (Case before Court for pre-trial, Plaintiff will be amending his complaint, Defendant will be filing an answer, Counsel are encouraged to prepare a proposed temporary order in advance, Case continued for pre-trial/temporary order to 7/31/2020 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Corbin)

Christopher Crocker vs Melanie Crocker, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage dissolved) Christopher Crocker vs Melanie Crocker, Judgment Entry: Decree of shared parenting (Final appealable order) filed.

Barbara Joan Kerr vs Kelly Joe Kerr, Judgment Entry: Decree of dissolution filed. (Marriage is dissolved)

Joey Curtis vs Rachel Laney-Curtis, Judgment Entry: Magistrate order filed. (Upon motion of defendant and for good cause shown, Court hereby continues the dissolution hearing until 7/21/2020 at 8:30 a.m.)