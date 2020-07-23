ACCC hosts Mid-Season Callaway Tournament

By Mark Carpenter-

The Adams County Country Club held its first Mid-Season Callaway Golf Tournament on July 18 and 19. The event was stroke play for 36 holes playing blue tees the first nine holes and white tees the second nine holes, with $180 prize money going to the winner.

The match came down to the 36th hole. Jim Walls (65-66) stuck one about eight feet from the pin on the 215 yd. par 3 hole. He needed to make the putt to win the tournament outright, but it rimmed the left edge for par. David Pryor (65-66) came into the 36th hole with a one-stroke lead, but bogeyed the hole to allow Jim to tie him. Michael Walls (66-65) then needed to sink a seven-foot putt to make it a three-way tie and he drained it.

The group had weathered the heat all afternoon with the heat index being at 103 degrees at times, so the players mutually agreed not to do a playoff, but rather split the money and the title. Bobby Scott made a good run on Sunday afternoon, as well as Jim Moore, but both ended up one stroke short.

Following are the final results and 36-hole totals of each player in the top five:

• Jim Walls (65-66-131)

• David Pryor (65-66-131)

• Michael Walls (66-65-131)

• Jim Moore (67-65-132)

• Bobby Scott (69-63-132)