Thomas “Tommy” Young, 62, of West Union, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown. He was born Aug. 24, 1957 in West Union, son of the late Frank “Short” and Edith Grooms Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his one true love, Debbie Barr.

He is survived by his son, Zac Young and wife Sam of West Union, his “four-legged grandson”, Jeg Young; siblings, Dwight “Skinny” Young of Peebles, Eddie Young and wife Karen of West Union, and Joyce DeMint of West Union; friends, Shawn Burns and wife Ketta, Howard Newman and wife Bev, Frank Roush and wife Shelia, Jeremy Young and wife Mandy as well as many other friends, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Kevin Schoonover will officiate. Burial will follow at the West Union IOOF Cemetery, Sunrise Rd. (SR 125) in West Union.

