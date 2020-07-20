News Release

he Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on Monday, July 20 at approximately 3:16 a.m.. The crash occurred on Chapparal Road near Hawk Hill Road in Tiffin Township, Adams County, Ohio.

Keith D. Fryman, age 49, of Sardinia, Ohio, was operating an early model Ferguson tractor northwest on Chapparal Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Fryman failed to properly negotiate a curve and lost control of the tractor on the roadway. The tractor then overturned. Mr. Fryman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The West Union Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office responded and assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.