Matthew Patterson

Matthew C. Patterson, 53, of West Union, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 10, 1967 in Hillsboro, Ohio, son of the late Charles Patterson and Edna Faye McDine Satterfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sheliah Glaze.

He is survived by his sons, Ben Patterson and Ryan (Krista Armenia) Patterson both of Staten Island, New York; girlfriend, Annette McKee; step-sister, Dawn Weaver; good family friend, JoAnn Hilderbrand; uncle, Dave Walker; and several cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6- 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Cremation will take place after the visitation. During the visitation Social Distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.

Family suggests contributions be made to the funeral home for handling.

