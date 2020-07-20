Dolores W. Daniels, 85 years of Peebles, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence.

Dolores was born in Corbin, Ky., on June 15, 1935, the daughter of the late James and Mary (Earls) Pearman. In addition to caring for her home and family, Dolores worked in food service.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; and by two brothers, Leon Pearman and Junior Pearman; as well as a grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Daniels, whom she married on May 28, 1965. She also leaves two sons, Phil (Peggy) Daniels of Miamisburg, Ohio; and Roderick Daniels of Hillsboro; and by two daughters, Bobbi (Bob) Wallace and Brigitte Daniels both of Peebles; as well as a brother, Edward (Marilyn) Pearman of Covington, Ky. Dolores will be missed by her 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Tony Kelley, will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

