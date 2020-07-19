Victoria Newkirk age 59 years of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope in Cincinnati, Ohio. Victoria was born Sept. 25, 1960 in Adams County, Ohio to Myrtle and the late Julius Wolford.

Survivors include her mother Myrtle Wolford of Peebles; husband Leonard W. Newkirk of Peebles; one daughter, Angela D. Newkirk of Peebles; two sons, Leonard O. Newkirk of Peebles and Aaron W. Newkirk of Peebles; three sisters, Delia Adkins, Ruby Jane Staggs, and Marion Piatt; three brothers, Burt Wolford, George Wolford, and Holly Wolford; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

