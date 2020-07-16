Adams County Auditor David Gifford is reporting that Adams County received its allocation totaling more than $887,000 in COVID-19 emergency aid for local entities on June 24. The Auditor’s Office expects to begin distribution of these funds by the end of the week.

Fifteen townships and six villages, as well as the county, will receive a portion of these funds.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act, enacted into law on March 27, which established a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. Ohio’s H.B. 481 (formerly S.B. 310) which was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine on June 19, dictates that $350 million in relief funding provided to the state will be distributed to Ohio’s local governments through their county auditors.

Each entity’s legislative body must pass a resolution requesting the funds from the county auditor before they can receive their share of the distribution. Once a resolution is provided to the Auditor’s Office, the jurisdiction will receive its funds within seven days. Gifford said his office already has received resolutions requesting their share.

State and local governments are restricted in how they can use these funds and can only use them for unexpected expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency after March 1 of this year.

For example, an entity could use the funds to purchase and provide masks and hand sanitizer for its employees, but they could not use the funds to pay the salaries of those employees. Similarly, the funds cannot be used to make up for lost revenues resulting from the pandemic.

Gifford said the funds will be distributed in accordance with a formula established by the Adams County Budget Commission each year. The same formula is used to allocate Ohio local government fund monies. Following is the table outlining the amount each jurisdiction will receive:

Bratton Township- $ 22,702.11

Brush Creek Township- 19,205.89

Franklin Township- 17,248.01

Green Township- 8,655.08

Jefferson Township- 16,253.53

Liberty Township- 30,533.63

Manchester Township- 450.62

Meigs Township- 32,988.76

Monroe Township- 10,659.58

Oliver Township- 20,495.61

Scott Township- 19,205.89

Sprigg Township- 29,010.84

Tiffin Township- 36,034.35

Wayne Township- 20,262.52

Winchester Township- 17,978.33

Manchester Village- 31,434.88

Peebles Village- 27,690.04

Rome Village – 1,460.64

Seaman Village- 14,668.58

West Union Village- 50,361.08

Winchester Village- 16,331.22

Adams County- 443,631.20

The passage of this legislation was much anticipated by Ohio’s local governments, according to Gifford. The Ohio Senate passed the relief bill on May 6, and the House of Representatives passed it on June 12.

“My office has been preparing to distribute these funds for weeks,” Gifford said. “We did not want to make officials in our local communities wait any longer for this important relief funding. We are ready to distribute these funds to each entity quickly, as soon as they send us the resolution required to request the funds.”

Once a jurisdiction receives their funds, they have until October 15 to spend the funds appropriately, within federal guidelines. Any money left unspent at that time must be returned to the Auditor’s Office, who will then redistribute those extra funds to the jurisdictions that did spend the entirety of their original CARES Act distribution. This redistribution will be proportional to the population of those jurisdictions.