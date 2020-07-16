Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 22, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Commissioner Ward.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

An activities report was filed for the Dog and Kennel Department for the week ending June 19, 2020.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the donation of sick leave from one county employee to another county employee. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the planned maintenance agreement with Buckeye Power Sales for the generator at the Adams County Courthouse. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize Clerk Linda Mendenhall to submit time sensitive bills to Auditor David Gifford for payment for the week of June 29, 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the 2021 County Tax Budget and to file it with Auditor David Gifford for public inspection in accordance with ORC 5705.30. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a grant in the amount of $17,526.02 that was previously appropriated to the 2020 county airport departmental budget be allocated to the Airport Authority Fund #255 in order to implement the reorganized accounting system for the Adams County Alexander Salamon Airport. Vote: all aye.

Donations are being made towards the cost of moving the flagpole on the courthouse square to better display the American Flag in accordance with proper etiquette and it not being tangled in adjacent trees.

Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: COVID 19 update; Insurance claim/generator, MARCs radio and air conditioner-storm damage; Recycle/disposal of obsolete monitors.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Disposal of obsolete equipment; Personnel/collective bargaining; David D. Wilson, Jr./CSEA IV-D Hearing Officer contract; SFY 21 Early Intervention Grant (Help Me Grow); Adamson Fire Protection, LLC/fire alarm, extinguishers & sprinklers system; McNeilan’s Trash Removal; Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises/ copier maintenance agreement; Kathy McChesney/general cleaning services; High Efficiency Products/HVAC maintenance and repair; Buckeye Power Sales Co., Inc./generator maintenance; Anchor Termite and Pest Control; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services 2020-2021 Limited English Proficiency Plan; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services ADA Compliance Plan.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize disposal of obsolete and/or unused equipment at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as requested by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with JFS Director Angela Richmond at 9:42 a.m. to discuss personnel (collective bargaining) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 9:47 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a contract with David D. Wilson, Jr. for Adams County CSEA IV-D Hearing Officer services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into the SFY 21 Early Intervention Grant (Help Me Grow) as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. (She will bring contract on Monday) Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter in a service contract with Adamson Fire Protection, LLC for monitoring and servicing of the fire alarm, extinguishers, and sprinklers at the Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter in a service contract with McNeilan’s Trash Removal for trash removal services at Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter in a service contract with Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises for a copier maintenance agreement at Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter in a service contract with Kathy McChesney for general cleaning services at the Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter in a contract with High Efficiency Products to provide maintenance and repair of the heating and cooling system at the Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter in a contract with Buckeye Power Sales Co., Inc. for maintenance and repairs to the agency generator at Adams County of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter in a contract with Anchor Termite and Pest Control for termite and pest control at the Adams County Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services 2020-2021 Limited English Proficiency Plan for Adams County Job and Family Services and Child Enforcement Agency as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services ADA Compliance Plan for the Adams County Job and Family Services and Child Enforcement Agency as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

The Board held a conference call with Melinda Horsley, DD Business Manager, to discuss the request from Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities to place a 1.6 mill combined and replacement levy for a continuing period of time on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.

Holly Johnson discussed inventory and other records pertaining to Virginia Road, T-421, a public road in Scott Township which adjoins her property.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Adams County Training Center/pre bid walk through.

State Representative Brian Baldridge reviewed the following issues with the Board: Office of Budget Management/local revenue figures forthcoming; CARES allocation formula; State allocation to county fairs.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the step increase of Clerk Terri Crothers as referenced in RES#2015-184 effective June 17, 2020 Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to place a renewal tax levy on the Nov. 3, 2020 for the Adams County Board of Health in the amount of .5 mills for a period of five years. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to place a renewal tax levy on the Nov. 3, 2020 for the purpose of providing senior citizens services in the amount of .7 mills for a period of five years. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to employ Kathy Lewis and Colin Stapleton as EMT Basics (PRN) at Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective June 22, 2020 per salary schedule as recommended by EMS Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

A meeting was held with the following officials and employees to discuss courthouse security policies and procedures: Judge Brett Spencer; Sheriff Kimmy Rogers; Chief Probation Officer Regina Hall; and ECD Director Holly Johnson. Discussion included staff scheduling and training issues.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to place a renewal tax levy on the Nov. 3, 2020 for the Adams County Emergency Medical and Ambulance Service in the amount of .2.0 mills for a period of five years. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to employ Tyffany Tolle as a part time janitor at the Adams County Court House at the hourly rate of $11 effective June 24, 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn. Vote: all aye, and the meeting was adjourned.