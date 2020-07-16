By Mark Carpenter-

The 8U Heat baseball squad continued their outstanding summer last weekend, going undefeagted and winning a tournament in Paintsville, Ky. in exciting fashion.

The Heat downed the Appalachian Hustle 13-0 in their first tourney outing, then knocked off the Paintsville Titans 12-10. They faced that same Painstsville squad in the championship game and rallied from three runs down in the final inning, winning the tournament on a walk-off homer by Colton Lynch.

The champions (again) are pictured above, proudly displaying their championship rings. Front row, from left, Westyn Colvin, Jayden Edmisten, Knox Williams, C.J. Boner, and Kruze Winkler; Middle row, from left, Gage Bennington, Reece Houghton, Crew Wilson, Maverick Winkler, Colton Lynch, and Bryson Moore; Back row, from left, Coaches Ben Cox, Joel Lynch, Gary Young, Chad Wilson, and Cory Winkler.