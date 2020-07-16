By Ashley McCarty-

The 129th Adams County Fair, albeit a little unconventional this year, kicked off on Wednesday, July 15.

Fair Board President Terri Davis is optimistic about the fair, despite the light attendance on opening day.

“This morning we had a lot of 4-H stuff going on, which was weigh in, check-in, registration. All the kids getting here, bringing their projects, so it’s not really something that people come to watch. The shows start tomorrow, we’re expecting big crowds for the shows, everybody loves the junior fair show. Tonight we had the motocross, that’s also not a real big spectator sport, they’re going down through the woods. You get to see them when they start and finish, the way I understand, but I’ve not been down there yet, so we’ll see how that goes,” said Davis.

The attendance, although moderate, reflected the normalcy of fairs in prior years — people smiled as they shared fair food, children with bright eyes laughed as they enjoyed rides, or tended to their animals. The youth — objectively the target for this year’s fair — showed the fruit of the hard work and combined efforts of the board and those involved in making it happen.

“The kids seem to just love it. There’s nothing happier than a kid with their livestock,” said Davis.

The social distancing, which has become the societal norm during the pandemic, has also reportedly been acceptably practiced.

“We’ve told them, we announce it, we have lots of signs. The health department has been excellent to work with, and we just tell them we have to do what we have to do to make everything perfect, and that’s what we’re working on to keep everyone safe,” said Davis. In light of the announcements made on Wednesday evening by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, which recommended everyone in public wear masks, Davis conveyed that attendees should do whatever feels comfortable.

“We want people to know that if it makes you feel safe, you are very welcome to wear your mask. If you choose not to — you know, you talk to people who say I have asthma, I can’t — we’re totally fine with that. Whatever makes you comfortable,” said Davis.

Davis welcomes everyone to come out and enjoy themselves.

Adams County resident Thomas Downing has enjoyed the fair for 40 years — this year is no different.

“I still enjoy it, I just enjoy the people, and that’s the main thing. I get to see them every year. Sometimes I don’t get to see them until they come to the fair, so that’s the reason why I enjoy the fair,” said Downing.

For the 2020 opening ceremony, held at promptly 6 p.m., 2020 Fair Supporter Roy Gabbert donned his red shirt, customary hat, and enthusiastically waved his flag as he led a small parade of royalty — 2019 Fair Queen, Mackenzie Poole, 2019 Fair King, Aden Newman, 2019 Ohio State Fair Queen, Mackenzie Hoog, 2020 Queen Candidates; Whitney Bauman, Whitney Hill and Taylor Newman and 2020 King Candidate Hunter Harris.

Maria Sexton performed the National Anthem.

“I just would like to welcome everyone tonight. We are very blessed to be having the Adams County Fair this year. We have an excellent Junior Fair Board, Kristy Watters with Extension, the Adams County Senior Fair Board; a very special thanks to the Adams County Health Department for all they have done to make this possible. Everything is not perfect, as in most years, but please enjoy yourself. I think we have lots to do, and we’ll just do the best we can do and make it great. That’s the most important thing we wanted to do this year, was to make sure the youth got some normalcy. They got to show their livestock, their projects, their woodworking, so we pulled it off, all together, and we’re very excited to be here tonight,” said Davis.

Teresa Lewis, from Brad Wenstrup’s office, presented a commendation to Davis:

“Mrs. Davis, congratulations on the opening day of the 129th Adams County Fair. This year has been a year of many changes due to the national pandemic. You and your Senior Fair Board have overcome many obstacles to make this day possible, and you are commended for your hard work. This year is for new traditions and memories. I want to wish you and all the fair participants, organizations, vendors and especially the youth of Adams County a fun and safe fair week. Again, congratulations to the Adams County Agricultural Society on the opening day ceremonies at the 129th Adams County Fair. Sincerely, Brad R. Wenstrup, member of Congress,” said Lewis.

Lori Baldridge, regional liaison for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, also presented a commendation:

“I would just like to say it’s great to see everybody out today. I am Lori Baldridge, regional liaison for Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and he really believes in community and family and knows how important these events are and he wants me to wish you a [great] fair, a safe time and that it all goes well and successful. I have this commendation here for you: As Ohio Secretary of State, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to all those attending the 2020 Adams County Fair. I commend the vendors and supporters we have in this county fair who are committed to ensuring its success. Additionally, I extend my gratitude to the staff and volunteers who have worked hard to prepare for this year’s fair. Best wishes for another memorable Adams County Fair, Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose,” said Baldridge.

State Representative Brian Baldridge expressed his honor for serving the Adams County Fair.

“I’m glad to be here. It’s great to see the fair kicking off, opening up. As far as serving the house of representatives, as far as serving on agriculture committee, Terri and I have had a lot of conversations back and forth, as we were looking to bring some trickle down monies from the federal government down to our local county fairs and help them go ahead and be able to put this event on for Senior Fair, and Junior Fair. I was honored to be able to tell the story about Adams County and how important our fair is to us — our youth and how important it is to our community. It’s just an honor for me to serve. Terri, and the Senior Fair Board, best of luck, and junior fair board, best of luck. Have a great fair,” said Brian Baldridge.

2020 Ohio State Fair Queen Mackenzie Hoog was briefly interviewed — she said that along with having fun at the fair, she felt very welcome.

Davis rejoined the stage to award Gabbert the 2019 Friend of the Adams County Fair.

“I thank everybody for this, and I realize when you look down the list of the folks who had been fair supporters, that I stand on the shoulders of a lot of very decent, hardworking folks who made this fair great over the years. I’m very honored to be a part of it. Everyone out there that I see is important to this organization and to me personally, and I thank you for being here. It is my honor to have this award, and I appreciate it. Thank you all very much, and have a wonderful Adams County Fair,” said Gabbert.

Karissa Garner, coordinator of the royalty contest, welcomed everyone as the 2020 Fair Queen contest began.

“With me this evening are the Junior Fair Board members that are part of the royalty committee. I want to introduce you to them and kind of give them credit. This event could not happen without them. We have Carlie Cluxton, Annymae Cluxton and Dakotah Davis. We also have on that committee Aden Newman, and he’s up here as last year’s King. He also was a part of organizing and helping me with this as well. We’re excited this year about our candidates like we are every single year,” said Garner.

The preliminary this year was performed via Zoom due to COVID-19.

“The contestants come before the judges and do private interviews. This year was a little different than previous years, because we were not able to meet in person, so our preliminary was done via Zoom this year. So that was a little different, but it went off without any glitches, and I think it went well,” said Garner.

The contest would be judged by Jordan Hileman, Katrina Robinson, and Caitlin Meeker — the candidates were promptly interviewed, before 2020 Fair King candidate Harris was interviewed.

The winners, in order, were:

— 2020 Adams County Fair King, Hunter Harris.

— Fair Queen Second Runner-Up: Whitney Hill.

— Fair Queen First Runner-Up: Taylor Newman.

— 2020 Fair Queen: Whitney Bauman.

“It’s really exciting, especially because this is my last year being eligible for 4-H and FFA, so it’s a nice cap to my career and the fair, so it’ll be a nice ending, and I’ll get to represent my fair at the county fairs that do happen. I know it’s going to be less, but it’s still going to be an exciting thing to do,” said Bauman of her crown.

The Adams County Advisory Board Committee presented their awards:

— 4-H Alumni Award: Marsha McCormick.

— Outstanding Friend of 4-H: First State Bank, CEO Mike Pell.

— 4-H Program 2020 VIP Award: Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation.

The ceremony concluded after David Drake, president of the Greater Ohio Showmen’s Association, presented Concession Manager of the Year to Doug Gunter.