Marion H. Nelson, age 65 years and 9 months, of Stout, Ohio, passed away July 10, 2020 at home. Mr. Nelson was born Oct. 2, 1954, son of the late Oscar and Alberta Harper Nelson in Adams County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Jimmie Nelson.

Marion is survived by one son, Jeremy Nelson and wife Melissa of Florida; daughters Courtney of Stout, Ohio and Cheyanna of Milford, Ohio; sisters, Helen Howard of Stout, Ohio, Linda Caraway of Lynx, Ohio, and Virginia Spires and husband Ralph of West Union, Ohio; grandchildren, Aryenna Reinhold, Dylan Gaby, Adreian Carpenter, and Katherine Nelson; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at East Liberty Cemeter, in Lynx, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

