Jonathan M. Petrie, 38, of Stout Ohio, passed away July 9, 2020 from an automobile accident. He was born Dec. 6, 1981 in Ft. Thomas, K.. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Petrie, a brother, Joseph Petrie, and grandparents Richard and Helen Ohmer and Mary Howard.

Jonathan is survived by his mother Deborah Petrie and Danny Grooms of Stout; sister Daleana (Kamiakin) Richards of Blue Creek; brother Jason Petrie and Melissa Sluder of Stout; three nieces, Kara Richards and Noah of Blue Creek, Hannah (Cole) Phillips of Ashland, and Jaelynn Petrie of Stout; four nephews, Braeden Sluder, Jase Petrie, Joey Petrie, and Haeden Petrie of Stout; and one great nephew, Micah Richards of Blue Creek.

Services will be private for the family under the direction of F.C. Dahler Mortuary of Portsmouth, Ohio.