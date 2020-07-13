Bobby Junior Young, “Snook”, age 44, of Manchester, Ohio, died, Thursday July 2, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. He was born Jan. 9, 1976 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Deborah Ann Young and Robert Dale Knauff.

Bobby is survived by a companion, Cassie Hodge of Manchester; one son, Jonathon Bond Young of Manchester; one daughter, Marissa Emery of Manchester; three step-daughters, Danielle Kinhalt, Jailynn Hodge and Courtney Migua, all of Manchester; two sisters, Jackie Hackathorn and Crystal Gale Knauff, both of Manchester; one brother, Kevin Young of Manchester; many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins; and best friends, Darrin Pribble, Tristan Combs, Matt Boyer, and Becky Woods.

Memorial donations can be made to Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, OH 45693.

The private visitation is Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Karen Boldman will officiate.