Alivia June Shumate, age 45 years, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Alivia was born April 28, 1975 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Johnny and Irene (Pence) Shumate.

Survivors include her two sons, Joey Taylor of Peebles and Brandon Shumate of Bethel; two sisters, Venus Madden of West Union and Donna Estle of Cherry Fork; brother, John Shumate of Seaman, Ohio; three grandchildren, Mia Lee Shumate, Hunter Keith Cassidy, and Connor Wayne Ward; niece Elizabeth Cook; great nephews Bryce Cook and Benjamin Cook; great niece Alicia Shumate; and many more nieces and nephews.

Alivia is to be cremated. No services will be held at this time.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Friends and family can sign Alivia’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.