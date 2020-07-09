Adams County Court of Common Pleas Report

June 5, 2020

Civil Division

Tammie Blythe vs Javis Ltd, LLC, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Status hearing/phone conference set for 6/26/20 at 11:30 a.m.)

Phillip Stapleton vs The Dayton Power & Light Co., Judgment Entry: Agreed Order Filed. (Deadlines on all pending motions are set for conference) Hearing set for 6/17 converted to a conference)

Samuel A. Skidmore vs Leona C. Griffith, Judgment Entry: Agreed Judgment Entry Filed. (The Court orders that Christopher S. Renshaw, CSR Land surveying shall be granted access to the property to complete a professional survey of the area in question for trial purposes.

Joe Manfredi vs Jnx, LLC, Judgment Entry: Judgment for defendant filed. (Judgment found in defendant’s favor dismissing the personal injury portion of this action, 5/10 Claim are dismissed, The remaining portions of compliant shall proceed to trial.)

Citibank, N.A. vs Tod C. Heaton, Judgment Entry: Consent Judgment Entry Filed.

Melinda Stuckey vs Richard Reed, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion by Plaintiff and for good cause shown the Plaintiff shall have leave to file an amended complaint until 6/26/2020)

Criminal Division

State of Ohio vs Leonard R. Woods, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. ($30,000 O.R. Bond Set)

State of Ohio vs Leonard R. Woods, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for THC, and due to Covid-19 bond is modified to $50,000 O.R., Defendant shall not operate any motor vehicle unless lawfully licensed and negative for illegal substances.)

State of Ohio vs Stacey Cox, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Ernest Nichols, Judgment Entry: Motion to revoke Community Control, Entry Filed. (Probable cause hearing set for 6/9/20 at 2 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Zachary McKee, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Christopher Vanover, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Roger E. Louderback, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendant to be eligible for judicial release, Sentenced to 2 yrs Community Control, 1 yr ISP, 120 hrs Community Control Court service, $360 Fine, Attend 2 AA/NA per wk, 2 yr OL suspension, Shall self quarantine 14 days, Shall submit DNA testing.)

State of Ohio vs Rickey Francis, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (It is ordered that the defendant be sentenced to two years Community Control; Community service of 120 hours, $500 Fine, STAR, and three year license suspension)

State of Ohio vs Mark Blansett, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the motion for judicial release not well taken, and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Tara Shelton, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry Filed. (The Court finds defendant eligible for judicial release, sentenced to 2 years comm. control, 6 months ISP, 120 hrs comm. service, $775 Restitution to shall attend 2 AA/NA per wk, Shall comply w/strict self quaranting for 14 days following release, No contact with victims or co-defendant’s, shall submit DNA testing.)

State of Ohio vs Christy A. White, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Kent Douglas Smalley Jr, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court finds the Defendant’s motion for judicial release not well taken and is hereby denied.)

State of Ohio vs Kirsten Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant admitted to use of methamphetamine and tested positive for methamphetamine, O.R. bond is revoked, Reverts to $10,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the Custody of the ACSO.)

State of Ohio vs Kirsten Johnson, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Due to recent positive drug screen of defendant consideration for intervention in lieu of conviction in denied, Change of plea set for 6/9/20 at 10:00 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Sonya Couch, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Sentencing – Count 001 Defendant convicted of AGG poss, F5, Sentenced to 11 months prison, 3 yrs PRC, 21 days credit, $220 fine, shall submit DNA testing.

State of Ohio vs Joseph Nesbitt, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (The Court grants the motion for extension of time until 6/12/20, This will be the final extension, If defendant is not brought in by 6/15/20, $10,000 be deposited.)

State of Ohio vs Justin Conn, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Warrant for removal issued for suppression/evidentiary hearing set for 6/15/20 at 1 p.m.)

State of Ohio vs Christian Bradford, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (This matter is set for dispositive motions/Final pretrial hearing on 7/10/20, Trial set for 10/5/20- 10/7/20 at 9 a.m.)

State of Ohio vs Dennis Taylor, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Capias issued for failure to appear for final pretrial hearing.)

State of Ohio vs Anderson Tomlin, Judgment Entry: Journal Entry Filed. (Defendant tested positive for methamphetamines, O.R. bond is revoked reverts to $10,000 CA/SU, Defendant is placed in the custody of the ACSO.)

Domestic Relations Division

Jamie Marie McEntire vs Keith Allen McEntire, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for Contempt, Obligor failed to appear, Capias will be issued for the obligor if he fails to appear for next hearing Keith McEntire shall appear for hearing on 7/9/2020 at 1 p.m.)

Rhonda Tolle vs Jerry Tolle, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Jeremiah Tolle shall appear for hearing on 7/23/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Christine A. Farmer vs Michael L. Farmer, Judgment Entry: Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor was excused, Michael Farmer shall appear for hearing on 7/23/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Sandra Y. Hall vs Ned A. Hall, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to pay support set for 7/16/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Chrystal D. Strunk vs David L. Strunk, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry Filed. (Matter before Court upon motion to establish arrearage order, It is therefore ordered that child support arrearage obligation of the Plaintiff/Obligor Chrystal D. Strunk (NKA Cook) is set effective 4/29/2020 until further order of this Court)

Jessica M. Leonard vs Cameron H. Leonard, Judgment Entry: Agreed Entry Magistrate’s Temporary Order Filed. (Matter before Court on 5/18/2020 for a pretrial/temporary orders hearing, Parties reached an agreement for temporary custody and parenting time, The Defendant Cameron Leonard shall be designated temporary legal custodian and residential parent of the minor child)

Davey L. Brown vs Rachael D. Brown, Judgment Entry: Agreed Judgment Entry final appealable order filed. (Case before Court for motion hearing, Parties have reached an agreement in the best interest of their minor children and resolve all pending motions before Court)

Amanda Ruth Paulin Buschelman vs Robert Buschelman, Judgment Entry: Final Decree of shared parenting final appealable order filed.

Kristy Joo vs William Joo, Judgment Entry: Notice of hearing and order to appear filed. (Hearing on failure to support set for 7/9/2020 at 9 a.m.

Marissa P. Steadman vs Andrew Steadman, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Decision and Judgment Entry on Contempt/Sentencing/Review filed. (Case before Court for review, Obligor appeared, Andrew Steadman is hereby found in contempt, Andrew Steadman shall appear for hearing on 7/23/2020 at 9 a.m.)

Kelly R . Lewis vs Shayla L. Lewis, Judgment Entry: Entry Filed. (Upon motion for Plaintiff, for good cause shown, This Court orders the defendant to submit answer to the interrogatroy questions and to comply with the request for documents propounded to her by the Plaintiff, Such further order of the Court, Court SUA Sponte schedules a hearing to show cause why defendant should not be held in contempt for failing to follow this Court’s orders, Hearing shall be on 6/19/20 at 11 a.m., Defendant must appear.

Kelly R. Lewis vs Shayla L. Lewis, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s order to show cause filed. (Case before Court for pretrial, Shayla Lewis failed to appear, Based upon the defendant’s total lack of compliance with Court orders defendant’s parenting time is hereby suspended until further order of the Court, Court SUA sponte schedules a hearing to show cause why defendant should not be held in contempt for failing to follow this Court’s orders, Hearing shall be on 6/19/2020 at 11 a.m., Defendant must appear.

Randall Hayslip vs Amanda Hayslip, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Motion with affidavit and proposed entry shall be submitted to the Court no later than 6/12/2020 at 4 p.m., Upon review the GAL and the parties shall then submit to the Court a final proposal/recommendation no later that 6/19/2020 at 4 p.m., Court will then rule on the proposals without hearing and issue temporary orders, Final pretrial is set for 8/31/2020 at 10 a.m.

Misty Shay Taylor vs Joseph Thomas Taylor III, Judgment Entry: Nunc Pro Tunc decree of shared parenting (Final appealable order) (This Nunc Pro Tunc Entry amends the child support order) Language requested to be made by the Adams County Child support enforcement agency)

Michael Stephenson vs Helene Stephenson, Judgment Entry: (Upon motion of Plaintiff and for good cause shown the hearing set for 6/8/2020 at 2:00 p.m. is continued, It is rescheduled for Pretrial for pretrial/final on 6/22/2020 at 2 p.m.)

Phillip C. Durr IV vs Chelsea L. Durr, Judgment Entry: Amended Decree of shared parenting filed.

Jana D. Swartz vs Vallie J. Swartz, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Case before Court on Plaintiff’s motion to continue and motion to compel, Case is currently set for hearing on motion to compel on 6/9/2020 at 1 p.m., Contested divorce hearing is continued to 8/10/2020 at and submitted to the Court)

Jana D. Swartz vs Vallie J. Swartz, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s amended pretrial order filed. (Case is set for contested divorce on 8/10/2020 at 1 p.m., Parties are encouraged to attempt to reach settlement prior to the date of hearing, any such agreement should be reduced to writing and submitted to the Court)

Pamela Faye Meaux vs Mitchell James Meaux, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Pretrial Order Filed. (Case before Court for Pre-trial, Plaintiff present, Defendant failed to appear, Case is set for final hearing on divorce on 7/17/2020 at 2:30 p.m.)

Jalynn Hillger vs Matthew A. Hillger, Judgment Entry: Motion and Entry for appearance by audio/video for hearing filed. (Pretrial scheduling hearing set for 6/12/2020 at 11:30 a.m., Defendant will appear for hearing at Attorney’s office)

Stephen L . Hefner vs Angela N. Hefner, Judgment Entry: Magistrate’s Order Filed. (Now comes defendant by and through Counsel, Good cause shown the pretrial good cause shown the pretrial hearing on the motion for temporary orders currently set for 6/1/2020 shall be continued to 6/29/2020 at 2 p.m.)

Robert Raby vs Michelle Raby, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.

Brittany Scrivner vs Matthew Scrivner, Judgment Entry: Temporary Restraining Order Filed.