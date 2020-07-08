Sylvia M. Stephenson, age 75 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born April 10,1945 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Homer and Sara (Carter) Fields. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Jimmy Stephenson and Jerry Stephenson; sisters, Shirley Fields and Janice McGlothin; and brothers, Fred, Sherwood, and Gene.

Survivors include three daughters, Janet Arnold of West Union, Susan Stephenson of Manchester, and Angel Stephenson of Manchester; sisters, Linda Baskins of Stout and Clara Cooper of Manchester; brothers, Chester Fields of Winchester, Gary Fields of Hillsboro, and Larry Fields of West Union; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott officiating. Burial will follow in the Freeland Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Sylvia’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.