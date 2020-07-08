Shawnee State Men’s Basketball holding Coaches Clinic July 23

University of Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus will be one of the featured speakers at the July 23 coaches clinic on the campus of Shawnee State University.

Press Release

The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University, in conjunction with the boys basketball program at Portsmouth High School, will be hosting a coaches clinic on Thursday, July 23 from 6- 9 p.m. The clinic will be held at Waller Gymnasium.
Two NCAA Division I Power Five assistants, a NCAA Division I Mid-Major head coach, and a NCAA Division II head coach will be speaking at the clinic.
The agenda for the clinic is as follows, by order of speaker:
6 p.m., Jack Owens — Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball head coach, RedHawk defensive concepts
6:45 p.m., Ryan Pedon — Ohio State associate head coach, Ohio State offensive concepts and quick hitters
7:30 p.m., Shawn Walker — Elizabeth City State University head coach, situational close-outs
8:15 p.m., Joel Justus — Kentucky assistant basketball coach, breakdown drills for teaching the UK offense
The cost of this clinic is $40 per coach. A staff of up to five coaches is $125.
Registration can be done electronically by emailing Jack Trainer from Shawnee State at jvtrainer@frontier.com or Len Collins from Portsmouth High School at len.m.collins@gmail.com. Coaches can also call Coach Trainer at (740) 708-4632 or Coach Collins at (740) 352-3225.
All checks and money orders should be made out to Shawnee State University Men’s Basketball, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis and will be limited due to social distancing requirements.