Bonnie Sue Steward was born July 25, 1963 in Decatur, Indiana and passed suddenly on July 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, David Dykes, and her niece, Brandy Dykes.

She is survived by her mother, Helen Dykes; siblings, Jonathon Dykes, Timothy Dykes, and Roxanna (Robert) Planck; daughters, Gina (Derek) McElfresh and Belinda Hunter; son, Gene Hunter; and grandchildren, Dakhota, Liam, Zayden and Izabella. She also leaves five nephews and two nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on July 25, 2020 at Shawnee Marina Activity Room at Shawnee State Park at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the room and the park all day.