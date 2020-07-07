By Judith Cooley-

The book of Habakkuk encourages believers to stand firm in their faith. Habakkuk’s account proves that times will get scary and unsteady, and at times God might seem “inactive”, but He always has a plan. Despite the darkness, Habakkuk was able to rest in the peace of His maker realizing these principles: sometimes God seems inactive, but He’s always involved, God is Holy, God is just, God hears and answers prayers, sometimes His answers are unexpected, the righteous live by faith(fulness). Habakkuk realized that it is fitting to leave every care and worry and frustration at His feet and wait on the Lord.

Wickedness, violence, injustice, sexual immorality, pride, greed, dishonesty, the wicked outnumbering the righteous, Habakkuk saw it all. And, the same darkness still seems to be enshrouding more and more. It could be a ploy of the Devil to dishearten us, or it could actually be that those who follow Christ as fewer than those that follow the deceiver. Whichever is true, we must muster our resolve, all the more, and commit to covering our earthly residence with prayers for restoration.

“Of what value is an idol carved by a craftsman? Or an image that teaches lies? For the one who makes it trusts in his own creation; he makes idols that cannot speak. (Habakkuk 2:18) Rereading Habakkuk can make this verse resonate once again. Before this verse was mostly attributed to meaning idols like Ashtoreth, Baal, and the golden calf. Upon further contemplation it expanded to include worship of celebrities and athletes, but now it has grown to encapsulate common people and ideas and movements as idols. Worship of anything other the Maker of Heaven and earth is misguided.

This verse shows the folly in worshipping something made by human hands. When humans worship something they have fabricated, it’s based in human efforts thus it’s flawed. Holding to an idol is holding to a lie. It is believing in self over God. The Bible says, “The idol cannot speak.” Spokesmen can be appointed, but the idol remains inanimate meaning worship isn’t relevant. There is no created thing that can compete with God for glory and honor.

Surely over the years, many dinner tables have been surrounded by lamentations and queries like Habakkuk’s. God didn’t forget about the God-fearing people of Habakkuk’s day. Although the wicked were catching people like fishermen with dragnets, God said He would sustain His faithful, and we serve the same God today as Habakkuk did.

Even if we don’t see God administer His justice, He will have it. Justice is His alone. The prideful will be humbled, the evil repaid, and the righteous upheld. No times are too tough for God to break through.

“Look at the nations and watch— and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told. (Habakkuk 1:5)