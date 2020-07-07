News Release

Have you seen containers with tomatoes growing in them dispersed throughout the county? How about a little herb container garden? These “gardens” are compliments of the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition’s Food Council work group. Work by the Food Council will include increasing awareness and access to healthy foods. Container Gardening is the first venture for this group in 2020.

Twenty garden containers were purchased through funds received by the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program, a grant administered through the Adams County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health and were “adopted” by various individuals/groups throughout Adams County. Each garden container contains a tomato plant/plants. Three herb containers were also purchased and placed in various areas. The idea is to introduce free, fresh tomatoes and various herbs to community residents as they are harvested from each of the containers. The Food Council hopes to introduce gardening, and more specifically the concept that you don’t have to have a large plot of land to grow your own vegetables or herbs.

Tomatoes and herbs from each of these containers are free to the community, and in some instances, will be provided to local veteran’s homes and other residential housing.

Look for these containers around the county and when you see a ripe tomato, help yourself. Fresh tomatoes are great for slicing, putting in a salad, or adding to a sandwich. Also, look for the fresh herb containers. Adding fresh herbs to your diet is a great way to boost your meal’s vitamin value. Adding herbs can make an old recipe taste like a whole new meal.

The ACHWC thanks all who were willing to adopt a container garden. They are located at the following locations:

The Adams County Health Department, Adams County Economic & Community Development Office, Richmond Insurance, Winchester Police Department, Peebles Life Squad, Church 180, Seaman Presbyterian Church, Manchester School Based Health Center, SOMC-West Union, West Union Church of Christ, Ohio Valley Schools District Office, Adams County Senior Citizens, Family Recovery Services, Adams County Child & Family Health Clinic (WIC office) and the Puckett Family, who plans to disperse the tomatoes to a local veteran’s home. Herb containers are located at the Adams County Health Department, Adams County Economic & Community Development Office and West Union Church of Christ.

Ultimately, we hope this will encourage people to consider gardening. Growing your own vegetables is really satisfying. Get your kids involved and let them start with their favorite vegetable. There is nothing like the taste of fresh vegetables so look for one of the signs and enjoy a ripe tomato or fresh herbs from one of our garden containers this summer.