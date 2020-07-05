By Austin Rust-

The Manchester Local School District (MLSD) Board of Education recently held its monthly regular meeting in the Manchester High School. This meeting began Wednesday, June 24, but went into recess that night due to a medical emergency, and resumed Thursday, June 25. Both meetings were held in person with seating spaced six feet apart, per social distancing guidelines.

After a call to order, roll call, a moment of silence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting’s agenda was approved, with several additions noted by MLSD Superintendent Dr. Brian Rau. In the next section, retiring teacher Christine Henderson was recognized for her 34 years of service. Superintendent Rau and the Board thanked Mrs. Henderson, and wished her well in retirement.

Next, Superintendent Rau gave his report, detailing pertinent items from House Bill 164 (signed into law June 19 by Governor Mike DeWine). The bill provides additional funding to districts in Ohio that experienced decreases in their public utility tangible personal property (PUTPP) value or had state aid deductions due to PUTPP increases, Dr. Rau explained. The MLSD will receive $1,318,835 this year, and is expected to receive a gradually-increasing amount over the next few years ahead. The bill also permits districts that do not currently operate a blended learning model to adopt a remote learning plan by the end of July that will constitute compliance with minimum hourly requirements, provided specified items in the bill are included in a district’s plan, Dr. Rau noted.

Governor DeWine is expected to release guidance soon regarding how students will return to their schools this fall. Dr. Rau explained that he plans to meet with ACOVSD (Adams County Ohio Valley School District) Superintendent Rich Seas and Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel when these guidelines are released to develop a consistent reopening plan.

Continuing, Dr. Rau noted that a survey had been prepared to gauge how comfortable parents in the community would be with their children returning to school. This survey was sent to parents that night, and will remain available for a week to a week-and-a-half. Board President Rick Foster explained that HB 164 had passed with support from local representatives Brian Baldridge (R- Winchester) and Dr. Terry Johnson (R- McDermott). Superintendent Rau also thanked OSBA (Ohio School Boards Association), BASA (Buckeye Association of School Administrators), and many other organizations, as well as the community, for their support of the HB 164 legislation.

Next, Treasurer Eva Elliott shared her report, which featured a newly-prepared financial forecast with HB 164 aid included. The district will receive its first aid payment in July, Elliott explained, and the forecast assumes that a similar or slightly-higher amount will be received in the next four years. The district is still deficit spending, she said, but it will now be in the black through 2024.

In the next section, a member of the public said he had noticed that the district had paid several supplemental contracts. He asked why the prom coordinator had been paid, for example, after the prom was cancelled this year, and questioned why coaches were paid after sports were cancelled. Superintendent Rau and the Board explained that these employees with supplemental contracts had to be paid (by law) for the hours they had worked, even if their events could not be held or were cancelled part-way through the year. Treasurer Elliott explained that the coaches had been paid one-third of what they would have been paid (total), based on an estimate of how long they had been able to work before sporting events were cancelled. Last, it was asked why the district paid its experienced teachers to mentor first-year teachers who are new to the district, and it was suggested that this cost could be cut or reduced in future negotiations with the teachers’ union.

Continuing, the Board approved past meeting minutes, then began to discuss old business. At this point, a medical emergency forced the meeting to enter into recess. The meeting resumed at the same time Thursday, June 25.

First, Superintendent Rau shared early results of the survey which had been sent to district parents the previous night. 151 responses had been submitted as of 6 p.m. Dr. Rau explained. When asked if they were comfortable with their children returning to school, understanding the risk posed by COVID-19, 48 respondents said no, and 102 said yes. 72 of the same respondents said that they were comfortable with allowing their children to ride the school bus this year, and 53 said that they were not. 105 said that they were comfortable with their kids eating breakfast and lunch in the cafeteria with other students, and 46 said that they were not. It was noted that district parents had been notified of this survey by one-call, email, Facebook, etc.

Board Member Troy Thatcher asked that a moment of silence be observed for the family of the person who had suffered the medical emergency the night before. Afterward, Mr. Thatcher said that when the Manchester Educational & Activity Center (or MEAC) closed, its utilities were not severed, and he asked the Board if it would be possible for the facility’s restrooms to be open for use during sports events in the larger athletic complex. Thatcher added that the district’s athletes should have access to the facility’s restrooms and locker rooms, even if the rest of it is closed. It was explained that the cost of reopening these amenities would have to be determined by district administration – namely, Superintendent Rau and Treasurer Elliott – then presented to the Board.

Board President Foster cautioned the Board that if they were to approve reopening MEAC restrooms and locker rooms, they would have to take responsibility for spending what could have been saved while the district is still in deficit spending. The Board would also have to understand that this money could instead be used to reopen the district’s library, for example, another vitally important campus amenity for students, and members of the public may question why the Board would choose to spend money to reopen restrooms and locker rooms but not the district’s library. Members of the Board noted that the district’s athletic facilities are marketable, more so than the library, and can be rented for events, meaning that they are better equipped to pay debts incurred.

The Board then entered into an executive session. Upon their return, the Board voted to approve the May 2020 financial reports and consent items. The Board then approved the 2019-2020 final amended certificate of estimated resources and final amended appropriations. Next, transfers and advances for Fiscal Year 2019 were approved. Discussion of the revised five-year forecast (2020 through 2024) followed. It was explained that in the district budget committee’s revised spending plan, there would no longer be a six-percent salary reduction or reductions in school suspensions. After much discussion of the football program and reopening certain MEAC services, the Board voted to keep football as previously funded, reducing the district’s savings by $11,000. The cost of reopening certain MEAC services will be determined by the district administrative team, then considered by the Board. If this cost is approved, district savings will be reduced by that amount.

Moving forward, the Board approved the resignation of Junior High math teacher Sierra Cooley, employed several coaches/advisors on one-year supplemental contracts for the next school year, employed Zebulun Cottrill and Nicole Whitley on one-year limited teaching contracts, re-employed one part-time custodian, re-employed an administrative assistant, re-employed several classified substitutes, approved several extended duty day contracts, and approved an athletic volunteer for the upcoming school year.

The Board lastly voted to approve 2020-21 MLSD handbooks and then adjourned.