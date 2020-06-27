‘Bottom line: we want our students back in school’

By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) Board of Education held a regular meeting Tuesday, June 23 at 5 p.m. in the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center. This meeting was held in person with seating spaced six feet apart, per social distancing guidelines, and was also streamed live. The video remains accessible via the school district’s Youtube channel.

After a call to order, roll call, and the Pledge of Allegiance, several corrections were made to the meeting agenda, and then it was approved. The past meeting minutes were approved and In the section for student-staff recognition, recent retirements from the district were acknowledged, and it was explained that faculty and staff who had long served the district would be greatly missed.

In the same section, Superintendent Seas and the Board acknowledged the excellent work faculty and staff had done over the last school year. District staff are already planning for the next school year, Board President Charlie Bess said, with continued guidance from the Adams County Health Department. The goal, she explained, is to have students in the schools as much as possible while providing a safe environment. New guidance regarding plans for schools to reopen in the fall will be released this week by Governor DeWine, it was noted, which will shape the district’s plans.

Next, Family Recovery Services (FRS) CEO Roger Cheesbro explained that his company is now expanding its Adams County Connections day treatment program to serve younger children (K – 2) who have difficulties performing effectively in the classroom. Mr. Cheesebro provided a brief history of the program, which began in Hillsboro, expanded to North Adams in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years, and now resides in the Oliver School building, serving older students (age 8 to 18). According to an informational hand-out, the Adams County Connections day treatment program focuses on providing comprehensive therapeutic care for children and adolescents, and its goal is to help children improve their function in classrooms by developing coping skills.

Adams County Connections Supervisor Manelle Wallace discussed the program in further detail, adding that another of its major goals is to help students transition back to their home schools by meeting established treatment goals. Seven students have successfully made this transition so far, and an eighth student is in the transition process at present, Wallace noted. Treatment is generally more successful when intervention begins at an early age, she explained; thus, the program hopes to expand its services to younger, K-2 students in the coming fall. An evidence-based curriculum modified to better suit young students will be used, and class sizes will be limited to groups of six. The program works closely with the students’ parents, Wallace added, and provides daily reports.

“We know that our students have different needs, and it’s nice to be able to partner with FRS (to) develop a K – 2 program for those needs and keep our students close to home. The challenge has always been and will continue to be: how do we meet the needs of our students?” Superintendent Seas explained. The district entered into an agreement with FRS (Family Recovery Services) for their services, and approved a lease of the Oliver School Building for said services to take place.

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) Educational Consultant Kim Adams provided the Board with a summary of the many services offered by SOESC to school districts, including professional learning and development opportunities for educators and administrators, school improvement consultants, scholarships, student awards, background check services, and much more. The ACOVSD is a member of the SOESC, and its staff have utilized many of these services. In a video, it was explained that SOESC serves four counties – Adams, Highland, Fayette, and Clinton – covering an area larger than the state of Delaware. It was founded 106 years ago.

Moving forward, the Board discussed and approved the Treasurer’s Report, which included both a lease agreement between ACOVSD and Southern State Community College for additional land (15 acres) to be used by the Vocational Agriculture program and agreements between the district and FRS for services. Board Member David Riley thanked Superintendent Seas for fostering the partnership between ACOVSD and Southern State Community College (SSCC), which will help the district’s Vocational Agriculture program become stronger, and able to do more for students.

Treasurer Brian Switzer noted that in June, temporary appropriations must be adopted to start the new school year, effective July 1, and end-of-year transfers and advances must be completed for state and federal funds. The Treasurer’s Report this month was typical for June, he concluded.

Next, Superintendent Seas gave his report. He first discussed the recent passage (June 19) of House Bill 164. “The bill protects the rights of students by ensuring that a student enrolled in a public school may engage in religious expression the same manner and to the same extent a student is permitted to engage in secular activities,” Seas explained in a provided statement.

Seas continued: “The bill also addresses services to special needs students, online training for bus drivers, teacher licensure provisions, payments to schools to offset budget revisions, teacher and principal evaluations, third grade reading guarantee, etc. HB 164, along with trying to find a way to get our students back to school, is, understanding the legislation, allowing ODE (the Ohio Department of Education) to provide guidance to schools on many of the items in the bill, … and then for us to implement the changes mandated by the bill.” Superintendent Seas’ report included local education agency agreements, and concluded with an update on the latest sports guidelines.

In the Facilities, Transportation, and Security section, Board President Charlie Bess said that she and the district’s custodial staff had participated in a webinar with Hillyard, the company through which the district purchases its cleaning supplies, to discuss preparations for the next school year. A grant has allowed the district to purchase a large order of supplies in advance for the next year, Bess explained, and disinfecting mist machines have been purchased for each building, including the bus garage. Cards will be provided to all district staff with instructions how to properly clean and disinfect surfaces, and data sheets will be made available to parents with a list of all products and chemicals used. The district’s custodial staff have planned a training day to test their routine.

Superintendent Seas listed a number of facilities projects which had been completed, are now in progress, or will take place over the summer break. Mr. Seas advised the Board to consider that a four-day school week in the upcoming school year may allow time for additional cleaning, and said that dual-routing may be the best option for student transportation this year and moving forward. ACOVSD Security Director Mike Parker explained that the district’s security staff had been able to complete live-fire and scenario-based training in recent months; additional training is planned.

The Board then entered into an executive session. When they returned, 10 items in the personnel section were approved; this included resignations, contract renewals, employment, etc. The child nutrition report outlining the district’s compliance with nutritional standards was reviewed and Treasurer Brian Switzer noted that child nutrition is an area that will be greatly in flux with how schools are allowed to reopen, and could range from full service (in the cafeteria) to grab-and-go options.

Before adjournment, it was noted that recent Peebles High School graduate Alisan Behr had received the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship, and the Board recognized her accomplishment. It was also agreed that Pepsi sSholarships would be made available to recent graduates (the Class of 2020), and a reception for district retirees was planned. The meeting was then adjourned.

ACOVSD Superintendent Richard Seas provided a final statement on reopening schools in fall:

“In terms of getting our kids back to school, I along with our administrative team, school Board of Education, and local health officials have had many discussions about our plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Without a doubt, our kids need to return to school as normal.

Many issues arise when you look at ACOVSD. Transportation is quite a challenge for us. We maintained 46-48 bus routes, driving approximately 4600 miles per day, over a 587 mile school district. Masks? Temperature checks? Social distancing.? Huge challenges. Nonetheless, we have worked closely with our health department and I’m optimistic that we will find an effective and safe way to get our students to school. Once the students get to school, we have plans in place for cleaning and sanitization of the facilities.

As of now, I’m waiting to hear from Governor DeWine’s office and ODE regarding any all mandates related to COVID-19 as well as funding cuts. Keep in mind, our school district is funded in large part by the State of Ohio. Our district is on solid financial ground. However, if ACOVSD would receive 10% less funding, that equates to about three million dollars in lost revenue.

As guidance is provided by the State, our plans will be communicated. Bottom line: we want our students back in school.”