A. G. Lockhart, age 69 years, of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mr. Lockhart was born June 22, 1951 in Newport, Rhode Island to the late Richard and Jeanne (Gibbons) Lockhart.

A.G. was a member of the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, American Legion post #325, VFW Post #8287, the NRA, and was part of an amateur radio club. He was an avid UK and Ohio State fan, enjoyed playing golf, and being involved in Manchester athletics. A.G. loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Jenny Lockhart of Bentonville, Ohio; two daughters, Kerry Thomas of Maysville, Ky. And Kara Kingsolver and Austin of West Union, Ohio; Son Aaron Lockhart and Leslie of Manchester, Ohio; Sisters Susan Sandlin and Jim of Maysville, Ky. and Cathy Thomas and Jim of Bentonville, Ohio; Brother Richard M. Lockhart Jr. and Tammy of Butler, Ky.; Grandchildren Nicholas Thomas, Allison Thomas, Aveyn Lockhart, and Ayzik Lockhart; Aunt Sue Weigel and Don of Davidson, North Carolina; sand everal nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 508 Pike Street, Manchester, Ohio from 5- 8 p.m. with services by the Adams County Honor Guard at 7 p.m. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign A.G.’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.