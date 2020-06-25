NA grad Pertuset named head boys soccer coach at Madison Plains HS

By Mark Carpenter-

Green Devil. Trailblazer. Golden Eagle. The soccer path of 2016 North Adams High School graduate Aaron Pertuset will continue as Pertuset was recently named the head boys soccer coach for the Madison Plains High School Golden Eagles in London, Ohio. The hire continues a soccer life for Pertuset that began at a young age and continued through his years at North Adams High School and then on to a stellar career at Ohio Christian University.

“Developing a love for the game throughout my high school and college years and all of the amazing memories I have is truly special,” said Pertuset. “Being a part of a complete turnaround at North Adams was tremendous, going from arguably the worst team in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference to one of the more dominant teams in the entire Southeast District by my senior year. I was blessed to play club soccer for Cincinnati United along with being recruited to attend and play for Ohio Christian. My four seasons there were incredible and I got to play along side some very talented players. I wanted to be a leader at OCU and was fortunate enough to serve as Team Captain my final two seasons. All of the memories, games, and coaching I have experienced have prepared me for this head coaching job.”

During his time at OCU, Pertuset was twice named to the River States Conference Champions of Character Team and in his senior year he scored the game-winning goal in a pivotal match against Midway University that sent his squad to the conference tournament for the first time in school history. At North Adams, he was an All-State soccer selection his senior season and got his coaching start with the Pride Soccer Club for a pair of seasons.

One does not usually enter into the coaching realm without having coaches of their own along the way that have been a big influence, and that is true for Pertuset.

“Ike Wooten at North Adams showed so much belief in my ability and that gave me the confidence to be the best player I could be,” says Pertuset. “My coaches at Cincinnati United (Keith Tabet and Jack Hermans) had both played Division I soccer in the states and professionally abroad so their experiences played a huge role in my development as a player. Finally, Josh Murton at Ohio Christian gave me the opportunity to play at the college level and opened so many doors for me to begin my own coaching career. I could go on telling countless stories describing how each of these individuals have changed my life and I truly believe these coaches were the best any player could ask for.”

“I was teaching at Madison Christian School and coaching for Pride when I heard about the job at Madison Plains and ended up getting it. I will still be teaching at Madison Christian but coaching the Golden Eagles this next school year. Honestly, God has opened up so many doors as I begin my career and I truly believe he has me where I am meant to be right now.”

Pertuset goes into this high school coaching position with a coaching philosophy molded from his own experiences and his time with the aforementioned coaches, and with the recent OHSAA ruling allowing contact sports to begin practicing again, he plans to get right to work with his new team.

“My coaching philosophy centers around using the ‘beautiful’ game of soccer as the centerpiece to develop young people. I want my players to not only reach their athletic potential but I want them to grow in every area of life. You can learn so many life lessons from playing a sport and being on a team and I want my Golden Eagles team to be a hard-working squad that hungers to get better each and every day- a team that displays an intense work ethic and good character on and off the field.”

Aaron is not the only athletic achiever in his household as he is married to another NAHS graduate, the former Staci Dinsmore, who carved out an outstanding basketball career of her own at Ohio Christian, but he certainly hasn’t forgotten his roots, simply concluding by saying, “Adams County means a lot to me!”