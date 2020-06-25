By Denae Jones-

Our family has spent many a day making homemade signs. I suspect yours has probably done the same. Some were to wish a family member a happy birthday, or anniversary, or retirement, or graduation. Some would welcome a new baby, or welcome home someone from a long trip. Some were for school projects, or to wish the town a Merry Christmas in a parade, or to ask the USDA to not cut down our trees. Some welcomed guests to a talent show, or to a party, or to our home. The thought of all of these bring fond memories.

In the last few months, the pandemic has brought reason for an increasing number of different signs. Some say that a place of business is closed until further notice. Some tell us their new hours, or that we can only enter with a mask. Parades of family and friends wave signs for ‘drive-by’ birthday greetings. Signs garner everything that is sitting still to remind us of social distancing procedures, or what it could look like if you come down with COVID-19. Graduates have yard signs, towns have curfew signs, and churches have welcome signs in makeshift outside venues.

I can’t help but hear the lyrics from that Five Man Electrical Band song come floating through my mind. “So I got me a pen and a paper and I made up my own little sign. I said, ‘Thank you, Lord, for thinkin’ ’bout me. I’m alive and doin’ fine.’”

Here lately, we have seen a different kind of sign popping up. They started in our news feeds and have trickled over into our little country towns. Some are truthful, some are not. Some are in protest, and some are in solidarity. Some are full of empathy, and some are full of hate. Some are funny, and some are profoundly serious. Some bring division, and some bring unity.

No matter what the sign says, it has more influence than we think.

The words of some signs bring instant outrage and solve nothing. To them, we want to quote Bill Engvall. “Here’s your sign!” The words of others spark meaningful conversation, with the potential to expand minds and soften hearts.

After the first day of tension over signs in the village of Bethel, the churches and some businesses stepped up. They joined as one to do a prayer walk through the streets where ugliness had just taken place. They figured they couldn’t control what signs were brought into their town, but they wanted to make sure one thing was clear. Their town was going to be known for their love and not for the hateful behavior of a few. The next day, the town was covered in signs that simply read, “You Are Loved.”

Some church members carted iced bottles of water out to protesters, anti-protesters, business owners, law enforcement, and passersby. Praise music could be heard drifting through the streets.

The rest of the week was peaceful. Coincidence?

Yes, we have to stand up for what we believe in. Yes, we have to protect what’s ours. But there is a right way and a wrong way to do it. We can’t meet hate with hate and expect a positive change. Meet hate with kindness. It’s hard to hate on people who are loving you.

“Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.” Proverbs 10:12

Love God. Love others. Peace out!

Have a blessed week, friends!