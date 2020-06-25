COVID-19 continues in Adams County; 19 cases confirmed

By Austin Rust-

In mid-June, the Adams County Health Department reported a small number of active cases of COVID-19 in Adams County; per the latest update, made June 19, there are now six active cases. Adams County has had a total of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of press time. Of these 19 cases, 11 have met the criteria set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) to be deemed recovered, seven remain active, and one case has resulted in death, according to the latest information.

As of press time, there are now 41,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A total of 639,991 people have been tested in the state, which had a population of 11.69 million in 2019. 7,242 (16% of) cases have resulted in hospitalization; 1,844 (4% of) cases have led to ICU admission. 2,463 (5% of) confirmed cases have resulted in death.

In a statement June 18, Governor Mike DeWine announced that despite an overall decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 statewide, several counties in southwest Ohio are currently seeing an uptick in cases. In response to this increase, free testing will be made available at pop-up sites in ZIP codes with the highest number of cases. Citizens are not required to live in the community where the pop-up site is located to receive a test. New pop-up testing sites will also be scheduled in other locations to ensure testing accessibility throughout the state, the release concludes. There are no pop-up sites planned for Adams County at this time; the nearest sites are in Portsmouth.

“We have had a (slight increase) in cases here in Adams County. I’m not sure if we can call it a spike, or if it’s just natural progression,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel. He explained that neighboring counties have also seen a general increase in cases.

“The numbers still remain relatively low, but they’re also not falling,” Hablitzel continued. “It’s a reminder that this virus is still here. It hasn’t gone away, it’s among us. It should remind us that we need to keep focusing on the stuff we’ve been hearing over and over and over again, the stuff that we can’t forget about: there’s value to social distancing, there’s value to hand washing, there’s value to not touching your face, and there’s value to wearing a facial mask or covering.”

“We know this virus is here, and we know it’s in our communities,” he said. “Is the reason why we’re seeing some increase in (certain counties) because we’ve reduced restrictions, or because of protests? I can’t speak to that. (But) if someone happens to work in a business where a lot of people are close to them, then they’re going to see an increased risk of transmission. Everything boils down to how close we are to other people and how long we’re exposed to those people, as far as increased risk.” Dr. Hablitzel explained that while it is not required to wear a face mask or facial covering, it is still recommended (in order to reduce the risk of transmission). People with health issues that make it difficult to wear a mask do not have to wear one all the time, he noted, and should only wear masks in situations where they may encounter people, such as at the store.

“I think the message is that numbers here are slowly going up,” Dr. Hablitzel continued. “We have had five or six (new) cases since last Friday. That’s a pretty big jump for our small community, but it’s not out of proportion with what we are seeing in surrounding counties. It doesn’t tell us that there’s something horrible happening, or that there’s a new wave. It tells us that this virus is out there, still among us, and it’s a reminder that we need to keep focusing on the basics.”

Just weeks ago, a major question in Adams County was whether the annual county fair could be held this year amid health, safety, and financial concerns. Earlier this month, the Adams County Senior Fair Board announced that a four-day, combined Junior/Senior Fair will take place July 15 – 18.

“They are going forward with things, and we are providing them guidance,” said Dr. Hablitzel, speaking for the Adams County Health Department. “We want to keep the Fair)as safe as we possibly can, so we’re focusing on keeping people as distanced as possible and providing the sanitation and hygiene (required) for them to keep safe. Does that mean there’s no risk going to the fair? No, but we’re trying to reduce that risk. There’s little we can do to make it no risk.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was speculated that the virus could dwindle in the warmth of summer months and be gone by the fall. However, recent trends and the latest facts suggest that COVID-19 could be with us long into the year, and may even persist into 2021.

“There’s no reason to suspect it won’t be around in the fall,” Dr. Hablitzel confirmed. “We have been in late spring or early summer weather for the past month or so, and we’re not seeing cases plummet. We sort of latched onto the hope in early March that maybe this won’t be a problem in the summer simply because there wasn’t a lot of experience with this virus… it was all new, and no one really had the facts. There are more facts knowns about this virus (now), but there’s (still) more unknown than there is known. There are still a lot of questions, and that makes it hard.”

“But yes, the virus is still around,” Dr. Hablitzel concluded. “We’re sort of getting complacent, because we’re tired of hearing about it, but we need to sort of remind ourselves that it’s out there. We need to remember those in our communities (who are) at the greatest risk – the elderly, and those with health issues. If there’s a way that you can help a neighbor with running their errands, like going to store, or doing things to reduce the amount of time they have to spend out in public, it would be a good thing to do. I think we’re going to have this throughout the summer, I think it is going to be with us in the fall, and all of these precautions we’re taking, I think they’re going to become second nature. I think we are just going to (continue to) do things differently.”