Commissioners meet June 15, approve ‘renewal’ of three levies

Submitted by Linda Mendenhall-

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 15, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor Homer Holsted via conference call.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

The Board held a conference call with Richard Terry regarding the agricultural lease at the Alexander Salamon Airport.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session to discuss GIS/map office personnel (compensation) at 9:20 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: all aye.

The meeting was reconvened by President Pell at 9:30 a.m.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Building issues/generator maintenance agreement renewal for JFS & courthouse.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Board: Departmental budget; Vehicles/maintenance; COVID-19 update/protocol in accordance with county health department guidelines; Courthouse monitor ended 6-12-2020; EMS training/Medical director monthly education, Advanced EMT class Fall 2020, Mental Health First Aid for Fire/EMS; EMS Tax levy; Emergency dispatching.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session with Deputy Engineer Lee Pertuset at 10:35 a.m. to discuss GIS/map office personnel (compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 10:52 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adopt the following resolution:

WHEREAS, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, 116 Public Law 136, (the CARES Act) was signed into law by the President of the United States on March 27, 2020; and

WHEREAS, the Ohio General Assembly established a process for distributing funds provided by the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” in Amended Substitute Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly (S.B. 310); and

WHEREAS, S.B. 310 requires subdivisions receiving funds, to pass a resolution affirming that funds from the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund may be expended only to cover costs of the subdivision consistent with the requirements of section 5001 of the CARES Act as described in 42 U.S.C. 601(d), and any applicable regulations before receiving said funds; and

WHEREAS, Adams County Board of Commissioners is requesting its share of funds from the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund.

NOW THEREFORE, Be It Resolved by the Board of Commissioners of Adams County, Ohio, that the Adams County Board of Commissioners affirms that all funds received from the County Coronavirus Relief Distribution Fund pursuant to S.B. 310 be expended only to cover costs of the subdivision consistent with the requirements of section 5001 of the CARES Act as described in 42 U.S.C. 601(d), and any applicable regulations and guidance only to cover expenses that:

(1) Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19);

(2) Was not accounted for in Adams County Board of Commissioners’ most recently approved budget as of March 27, 2020; and

(3) Were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.

FURTHERMORE, in compliance with S.B. 310, be it resolved by the Board of Commissioners of Adams County, Ohio that the Adams County Auditor take all necessary action to:

(1) On or before Oct. 15, 2020, pay any unencumbered balance of money in the Adams County’s local coronavirus relief fund to the County Treasurer;

(2) On or before Dec. 28, 2020, pay the balance of any money in the Adams County’s local coronavirus relief fund to the state treasury in the manner prescribed by the Director of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management; and

(3) Provide any information related to any payments received under S.B. 310 to the Director of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management as requested. Vote: all aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: Possible road vacation petition; Airport agricultural lease; Update Sandy Springs Roadside Park/entrance.

A conference call was held with Betty Young concerning possible contracted services.

Auditor David Gifford filed the Certificate of Estimated Property Tax Revenue for the following proposed renewal levies which are due to be placed on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot: Adams County EMS levy at a rate of 2.0 mills for a period of five (5) years; Adams County Senior Citizens levy at a rate of 0.7 mills for a period of five (5) years; and the Adams County Board of Health levy at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mills for a period of five (5) years.

ECD Director Holly Johnson reviewed the following issues with the Board: Village of West Union/Airport sewage package plant maintenance agreement; CT Consulting/Feasibility study; Village of Manchester/Emergency storm sewer; Demo bids/Adams County Training Center; Winchester Industrial Park; Residential Infrastructure Grant; Courthouse lawn/flagpole; Elevator modernization project; Wilson’s Childrens Home Memorial Tree Project; Grant from county/Childrens feeding program.

The Board reviewed a proposed amendment to the county’s Section 125 cafeteria plan administered by American Fidelity. No action was taken at this time.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the FY2020 Final FAA Grant Application as follows: Remove Partial Parallel Taxiway B (1000’ x 35’); Reconstruct Connector Taxiway A (550’ x 60’); Reconstruct Apron A (7,650 SY) – Design. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn. Vote: all aye, and the meeting was adjourned.