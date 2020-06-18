Submitted News

The Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department received a fiscal 2018 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (FEMA) for the purchase of firefighting equipment. The department was awarded the grant to replace Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA).

This personal protective equipment is used in every fire. It was placed in service in 2005 and will not be compliant with firefighting safety standards as of July 2020.

These SCBA were also acquired with grant funds awarded by the Assistance to Firefighters Grant through FEMA. The new SCBA were delivered and placed in service this month. They have a life of 15 years. The total cost of the new equipment is $92,562 with funding from AFG/FEMA providing $88,066.

The volunteer fire departments in Adams County receive very little local funding so without federal assistance, the county’s departments could not afford critical firefighting equipment.

The Wayne Township Fire Department works with Freestyle Consulting to request these grant funds each year and has been awarded funding for personal protective equipment, firefighting equipment and for firefighting vehicles that keep our community and our firefighters safe.