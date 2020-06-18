By Austin Rust-

On Friday, June 12, the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) between downtown Maysville, Ky. and Aberdeen, Ohio reopened to traffic with a 15-ton restricted weight limit. All traffic over the posted weight limit may detour using US 68 and the nearby William Harsha Bridge.

The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) was closed to traffic last November due to severe corrosion found in several of its suspension cables – the vertical steel cables extending from the main suspension cables that support the bridge’s driving surface, a press release from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Highway District 9 explains. In March of this year, contractors began temporary repairs. Steel rods were bracketed to 19 damaged cables to add support/reduce stress, and cables and other components were also rust-proofed, the release explains. This repair was completed last Friday, June 12, and traffic resumed once crews had removed barricades and checked that traffic signals were operating normally. The project was “a short-term fix to keep the bridge open until a full repair project, such as replacing all cables, can be planned.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked to repair the Simon Kenton Bridge,” said Steve Gunnel, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 chief engineer. “It’s an important link for Maysville and our region’s transportation infrastructure.”

The Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge was first opened to traffic Nov. 25, 1931, connecting Maysville with Aberdeen. Its main span is 1,060 feet long, and its total length is 1,991 feet. The bridge was designed by Modjeski and Masters, and it was completed for a cost of $1.6 million. Tolls were collected to cross from the bridge’s opening date until Oct. 1, 1945.