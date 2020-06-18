By Evan Dennison, Champion Media-

Valdosta State men’s basketball coach Mike Helfer told Blake Justice he’d be a great basketball coach one day.

Justice laughed it off upon initially hearing it and thought “no chance”.

But as the years passed, it started to get in the back of his mind. The coaching staff was always willing to hear the input of what Justice saw on the court, a successful three-year career with the Blazers in which he scored 1,112 points.

If it weren’t for a broken foot, the Peebles’ grad might still be playing professionally overseas, but after joining the Blazers coaching staff as a graduate assistant, Justice started to feel more comfortable on the bench.

After a short stint playing professionally overseas in Germany, Justice felt the time was right. His brother Beau made his way to his alma mater after transferring from West Liberty and Blake thought,”It just seemed like the perfect time. How often do you get to coach your younger brother? All the pieces of the puzzle started coming into place,” Justice said.

Four years later and Blake Justice is now considered one of 30 2020 Under Armour outstanding men’s college basketball coaches under the age of 30, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Tuesday.

“The first thing I thought of upon hearing it was that it wasn’t me that did it. I played a part, but Coach Helfer, the team and the staff allowed me to get that type of honor,” Justice said.

In three years as head assistant on staff, Valdosta State has racked up a 76-16 record, 102-22 in four years starting off as a graduate assistant. The four-year stretch has been the best in program history for the Blazers, with four straight conference regular season titles and trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament each year.

Basketball runs deep in the Justice family, his father Brett playing collegiately at Capital University in Columbus, mother Billie Jo at Rio Grande as well as being the current coach of the Peebles girls’ basketball team.

His younger brother Beau just finished his first season overseas in Spain while his younger sister Jacey is garnering a lot of interest at the Division I level with a couple of offers. Jacey heads into her senior year with the girls’ program all-time scoring mark. Just between siblings, the three have combined for over 6,000 points during their playing careers at Peebles, with Jacey having one more year to add to that tally. Beau finished his Peebles career with 2,370 points, Blake with 2,156, the top two point totals in boys’ program history by nearly 700 points. Both were 1,000 point scorers at Valdosta, both doing it in three seasons, Blake scoring 1,112 points with the program after transferring from Akron, Beau scoring 1,754 points after transferring from West Liberty.

The fruits of their labor start at the top of their immediate family tree.

“We couldn’t have done this without our parents. They’ve sacrificed everything for us. Their willingness to play with us, work us out, travel to games and AAU games,” Blake Justice said. “Being the oldest sibling in the family I feel like I set the pathway. Beau has come along and done things better. Jacey is coming along and setting her path too. Beau just had a successful season in Spain, Jacey is getting D-1 offers. She has the advantage because she saw us both go through the process, now it’s just a matter of her picking the right place. The thing I like most about it is that our parents can now sit back and relax and enjoy it all. As the oldest one that’s been the coolest part about it all, being able to sit back and realizing all the time my parents spent with us has panned out over the years.”

Blake has had some discussions to take the next step in the coaching ranks, but with the COVID-19 pandemic it has put that on hold for at least another year. He’s expressed interest in taking that next step, whether that be moving up to a Division I assistant coach or a Division II head coach. He feels the more freedom Helfer has given him on the bench and in practices has him prepared to do so, wherever that may be.

“I think that’s always the goal. A couple of years ago I would have told you that I wasn’t ready. The older you get, the more used to it you get. It’s getting realistic now that I have experience. I’m in a good position right now, I’m eager to take the next step and see where things go as long as it fits in well with my family,” Justice said.

The pandemic has made things challenging for him on the basketball front, but has allowed him to spend more time with his wife Madison and six-month old daughter Leighton. Recruiting has been the hardest, unable to bring in recruits to campus to tour facilities and see what the experience could be like to try and find the diamonds in the rough like Valdosta did when they got the Justice brothers from the small town of Peebles, Ohio.

“It’s been more difficult for us then most I feel because our campus and facilities are beautiful and they can’t see it for themselves,” Justice said. “We can do video tours of it, but it’s not the same as experiencing it yourself. But having our success over the last four years, it gives us an edge. They can base their decision on facts and stats. Over the last four years we look as good as anyone in the state of Georgia.”

The campus is still shutdown until July 1, Justice said they plan on holding individual workouts with current players on the roster starting then. When they do get things going again, look for Justice to keep up his steps up the ladder and possibly take that next step in the coaching ranks here in the near future.