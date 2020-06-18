Lyrics to live by

By Judith Cooley-

“ You are Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, Light in the darkness, My God, that is who You are.” There is something soothing about telling God who He is. So many times, we ask Him to direct us and restore us and tell us who we are to Him, but there is something strengthening and peace-giving when we cultivate the heart of worship in the midst of hardship. When we praise God for the who He is, through our eyes, for what He has done for us, despite the things we don’t understand, surely that is beautiful to Him too. It’s an act honoring God and a life-altering, peace transcending one for us.

To look at a situation that seems impossible but still proclaim: “You are here, moving in our midst; I worship You… You are here, working in this place, I worship You…Let’s sing this together, even when I don’t see it, You’re working…You never stop, You never stop working…Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, Light in the darkness. My God, that is who You are.” Takes a faith people apart from God could never understand. To choose to believe the unseen over the seen takes resolve, and by His mercy and grace we can do it. We can hold to Him and trust Him no matter what evil falls around us.

Sometimes song lyrics hit just the right note for our heavy-laden hearts. The lines above are from the song “Way Maker”, and they speak to the greatness of God. His plan is always good. His ways are always higher. His love is all consuming. His light breaks through any darkness. When things look so very dark, the only thing to do is cling to the truth that God’s light breaks through any and all darkness. “You will not fear the terror of night” God commands. No evil will overcome us. No threat will break us because God is on our side. God commands His angels concerning us.

Paul wrote, “For when I am weak, then I am strong.” Meaning, clearly, I cannot do this thing (whether physical, emotional, or spiritual) on my own, but through the power of Christ given to me I can overcome, and His name will be praised for all he has done. This theme is reminiscent of the song “In Christ alone” which says: “In Christ alone my hope is found, He is my light, my strength, my song. This Cornerstone, this solid Ground, firm through the fiercest drought and storm. What heights of love, what depths of peace. When fears are stilled, when strivings cease. My Comforter, my All in All. Here in the love of Christ, I stand. No power of hell, no scheme of man, Can ever pluck me from His hand. Till He returns or calls me home. Here in the power of Christ I’ll stand.”

Focusing on God instead of circumstances gives a peace that passes all understanding. We’ve said this phrase so many times whether in prayer or exhortation that it might have lost some of its potency. This phrase shouldn’t be dismissed, because it is one of the greatest promises given to Christ followers. This phrase means that no matter what we face, God has the power to grant peace despite any trial, any situation, any threat, any attack. Jesus said, “ Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Our God is protector and sustainer. Our God is just, and our God is love.

The song “Great are you lord” is a wonderful anthem to hold on to when we need reminders of how mighty God is. Let us go forth claiming these words both inwardly and outwardly. “You give life, You are love. You bring light to the darkness. You give hope. You restore every heart that is broken. Great are You, Lord.”