By Mark Carpenter-

I ran into the Honorable Judge Roy Gabbert last week at the local Wal Mart and as it always does when we renew acquaintances, the talk quickly turned to Cincinnati Reds baseball. While we both pined for a 2020 baseball season, we did rejoice in the fact that since the pandemic began, the Reds had won three world championships and we’d been able to watch them all. Pretty good season for the home team to win three titles in the span of three months.

But seriously folks, major league baseball is currently sitting on the brink, peering over the precipice of what is so far a lost 2020 season. It has been very strange to have no MLB thus far and with the way the negotiations have gone, prospects look bleaker by the day. I am composing this masterpiece early Monday morning and after scanning all my normal sports news sources, I found no encouraging news anywhere. Perhaps by the time you are reading this that will change.

Usually when billionaire sports owners are in dispute with millionaire players of any sport, the public has little sympathy for either, but at this time when millions of people are unemployed in the country, there may be even less sympathy. Even die-hard baseball fans are beginning to echo the sentiment, “I don’t care of they play at all.” 2020 has already been the strangest year that I have ever lived through and a summer without baseball would just be more icing on that not-very-tasty cake.

If you are reading this column, you are likely a sports fan and you have probably kept up with the ongoing negotiations in major league baseball. Back and forth they go, a proposal by the owners, rejected by the players, a counter-proposal by the players, rejected by the owners, and so it goes. Of course, it’s all about money which means that the common citizen has very little sympathy. When someone making $25 million a year to play a game is faced with the prospect of only making say 80% of that, it’s hard to perceive in our minds. Not that I fault anyone for using their talents to make as much money as they possibly can and with no salary cap, baseball salaries passed ridiculous long ago, but for Americans living paycheck to paycheck, talking paychecks in the millions is not part of normal everyday conversation.

What the whole baseball mess boils down to is how many games will be played, how much the players will make for those games, and what kind of postseason there might, likely expanded to more teams for at least this season, if there is a season. Of course, it certainly didn’t look good last week when MLB signed a billion dollar contract with TBS to broadcast postseason games, not a great public relations move in the midst of negotiations.

ESPN’s Buster Olney, a very respected baseball writer, penned this earlier in the week. “The house of baseball is burning and somebody needs to put out the fire immediately, by making a deal that moves the sport forward beyond this absurd fight over increments,” wrote Olney on ESPN.com. “The opportunity to own the sporting stage in early July is gone. The potential goodwill (and ratings) all but certain for the first big sport out of the gate may be all but squandered.”

Yes, baseball had the golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horns and give America some pandemic relief, at least those who are baseball fans, but as Olney said, throw that out the window. How majestic it could have been to have major league baseball open its season on the Fourth of July, fireworks and all. Instead, we will just see more squabbling about money, and more minor leaguers being put out of work, and more Twitter videos of major league players working out in their front yard. Will MLB ever recover? Remember the strike of 1994 and how long that took for fans to really come back, mostly thanks to a pair of steroid home run hitters and one “Iron Man.”

Around here, there was so much anticipation over the winter for the upcoming season for the Reds after the team had put together that looked on paper like a serious contender, but now Reds fans may never know. Just another season of “What if?” For Cincinnati sports fans, there have been a lot of those.