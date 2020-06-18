Adams County Training Center project now accepting bids for demolition work (CORRECTED VERSION)

By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Workforce Development & Training Center has entered a new phase in its development, and is now accepting bids for demolition work to be completed this summer. The project’s conception board – which showcases its anticipated interior and exterior – was recently completed by Sydney Murray, an Interior Design Intern at TSHD Architects in Portsmouth, and can now be viewed at the Adams County Economic & Community Development (ECD) Office.

“There’s a lot of things that have led to the design of the space,” said David Stone, AIA, Chief Administrative Officer at TSHD Architects. “First of all, the existing building dictated some of that, and then we had a lot of discussions about the kinds of programs they wanted in this space.”

After demolition, the construction phase will begin later this year. Classes are expected to begin early next year in practical nursing (LPN), welding, CNC machinist, and nurses’ aide programs. The training center is designed to be adaptable, and its courses offered will change to match the needs of prospective employers over time, ensuring that residents can learn in-demand skills.

A major feature of the new training center will be large glass windows. These will allow natural light into the space, and also let people walking by catch a glimpse of what’s going on inside.

“There’s a lot of visual communication within the building so that as you walk through, you can see what’s going on,” Stone continued. He explained that first, this will help students and guests feel less enclosed, and second, it will allow them to see into the classrooms, where they may see students working on interesting projects and discover they have an interest in programs offered.

The demolition work ahead should be completed in two months at most, Stone added. “A lot of things that were there to make it a grocery store will not be needed in the new school space,” he said. He explained that walls, counters, and the old ceiling and floor will need to be removed.

The Adams County Economic & Community Development Office wrote and secured all of the funds for this project. $1.8 million came from GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together through Jobs) through the Governor’s Office of Appalachia. An additional $500,000 came through an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant, which was submitted to the OVRDC (Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission) and passed on to ARC Federal. The Adams County Economic & Community Development Office oversees all funds and administration, and is doing all of the program management, construction oversight, and education partnership work required.

A statement from the Adams County Economic & Community Development Office reads:

“The Adams County Economic and Community Development Office appreciates the long term partnership with the Board of Adams County Commissioners and the Adams County Training Center Advisory Board.”

“Once the upgrades are completed and the Adams County Training Center post-secondary education facility is open, our mission to strengthen Adams County’s workforce is not just a slogan, it will be a reality. This will boost the county’s ability to compete and win more jobs and investments.”

“We are so grateful for Judge Brett Spencer believing in the vision and are thrilled our office could help facilitate this venture,” remarked Holly Johnson, Adams County ECD Director.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners provided the following statement on this news:

“We are extremely pleased that the years of planning the facility are finally coming to fruition. The training center is a positive accomplishment that will provide valuable training opportunities to the people of Adams County and the surrounding communities. Addressing the training needs of area businesses in providing qualified personnel will help boost the economy and assist with job retention. The training center will play a vital part in planning Adams County’s future and economic growth. The facility’s design will be a visually appealing addition to the village of West Union.”

David Stone, AIA, Chief Administrative Officer at TSHD Architects gave this statement:

“I’d like to thank the Adams County Board of Commissioners and all of the citizens (of Adams County) for allowing us to be a part of this project, and I’d like to congratulate them for their work in making this an asset to the entire county. It’s going to be a facility where people can get trained in new careers to lead productive lives, and I think that’s what we need in society.”