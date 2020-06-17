Ruth Roush, 70 years, of Peebles, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020.

Ruth was born in South Shore, Ky. on Feb. 10, 1950, the daughter of the late James and Goldie (Jewett) Cooper. Ruth accomplished many things in her life: she worked as a hairdresser, a bank clerk, and a bookkeeper and she also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Cooper and Paul Cooper; and by two sisters, Janet Vallance and Joyce Boggs.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 48 years, Russell Roush, whom she married on June 18, 1971; a son, Chris (Heather) Roush of Seaman; and a daughter, Tina (Brad) Evans of West Union. She also leaves a brother, Mike Cooper of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; a sister, Carolyn Taliaferro of Anderson, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Ruth will be missed by her three grandsons, Lukas Roush, Cooper Roush, and Elijah Gaffin.

Funeral services, officiated by Richard Lloyd, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guestbook.